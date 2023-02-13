TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is proud to announce that $625,000 was raised through the sale of Special Olympics Donuts this year, with 100 per cent of proceeds being donated to Special Olympics Canada. The funds raised will support athletes with an intellectual disability and help them access more opportunities to reach their full potential in sport and in life.

"We're thrilled to see the ongoing support from Tims guests across Canada for our partnership with Special Olympics Canada – together we raised nearly $30,000 more this year compared to 2022, which is amazing," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

"We're proud to continue raising awareness and funds for Special Olympics Canada through our annual campaign to give Special Olympics athletes the chance to reach their full potential."

Special Olympics Canada's vision is that sport will open hearts and minds towards people with intellectual disabilities and create inclusive communities all across Canada.

"We are so happy to see the support for this campaign grow each year," said Sharon Bollenbach, CEO of Special Olympics Canada. "It's heartwarming to see the engagement from Canadians - not only in purchasing a Special Olympics Donut to help raise funds for our athletes, but by also taking the opportunity to have important conversations about inclusion. We're very grateful for our partnership with Tim Hortons and the inclusive communities we are fostering together."

Tim Hortons has been a proud sponsor of Special Olympics Canada since 2016 and continues to support Special Olympics Canada through its FUNdamentals and Active Start youth programs, designed to help children with intellectual disabilities develop basic motor and sport skills through fun and positive movement experiences. The programs provide opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, enhance skills and create friendships.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

ABOUT SPECIAL OLYMPICS CANADA

Established in 1974, the Canadian chapter of this global movement is dedicated to enriching the lives of Canadians with an intellectual disability through the transformative power and joy of sport. Operating out of sport clubs in 12 Provincial and Territorial Chapters, this grassroots movement reaches beyond the sphere of sport to empower individuals, change attitudes and build communities. From two-year-olds to mature adults, thousands of athletes with an intellectual disability are registered in Special Olympics year-round programs across Canada.

For more information, visit www.specialolympics.ca or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @SpecialOCanada.

