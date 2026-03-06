Tim Hortons® joins Canadian Paralympic Team as Official Coffee and Quick Service Restaurant in new partnership Canadian Paralympic Committee

At the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, Tim Hortons will serve its coffee to Canadian Paralympic Team athletes, plus coaches and staff, as a comforting taste of home.





As an Official Supporter with the Canadian Paralympic Committee for the next Paralympic Winter Games and Paralympic Summer Games, Tim Hortons will leverage its platform to share the stories of Canadian Paralympic athletes through digital channels, social media, and community activations, helping more Canadians connect with Paralympic sport.

TORONTO, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is deepening its commitment to Canadian sport through a three-year Official Supporter partnership with the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC).

The partnership furthers Tim Hortons long-standing commitment to supporting sport and Canadian athletes, including investments in getting kids active like the Timbits® Hockey and Soccer programs.

"We're incredibly proud to serve our coffee to Canadian Paralympic Team throughout the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games and to support these remarkable athletes as they realize their dreams on the world stage. They inspire countless Canadians here at home, and we can't wait to cheer them on every step of the way," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

How Tims® is celebrating the Canadian Paralympic Team with Canadians

Supporting Paralympic athletes: Tim Hortons will provide coffee service at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Games to Canadian Paralympic athletes, coaches, and staff.





Tim Hortons supporting CPC events: Tim Hortons will also provide coffee service to numerous CPC events across Canada, including the Paralympic Foundation of Canada's ParaTough Cup series. As the partnership develops, Tim Hortons and CPC will explore opportunities to engage Canadians with Paralympic sport through digital storytelling, community activations and future Games cycles.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim Hortons as an Official Supporter of the Canadian Paralympic Committee," said Francois Robert, Chief Commercial Officer of the CPC. "Their commitment to celebrating Canadian athletes and supporting sport across the country demonstrates the values we share around excellence and community. We look forward to working together to bring Canadians closer to Paralympic sport."

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee

The Canadian Paralympic Committee is a non-profit, private organization in collaboration with 28 member sport organizations. We are deeply committed to harnessing the transformative power and impact of Paralympic sport. With a vision of fostering an inclusive world through Paralympic sport, we focus on two strategic priorities: elevating Canada's performance at the Games through excellence in preparation, and extending that impact nationwide with the power of Para sport. By celebrating the stories and successes of high-performance Para athletes, the Canadian Paralympic Committee aims to break barriers, create opportunity, and ensure more Canadians with a disability can engage in sports. For more insights, visit Paralympic.ca.

