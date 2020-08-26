"We want to extend a big thank you to the dedicated Tim Hortons restaurant owners and team members across North America who helped us come together as a brand during these difficult times to raise funds for the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps," says Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons Canada and Americas. "We're so proud of how Tim Hortons restaurant owners and team members have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and their commitment to making Camp Day a success this year was inspiring."

Tims Camps support kids between the ages of 12 to 16 – a vulnerable and important developmental time that helps shape who they will become as adults. Through the multi-year Summer Program, youth learn skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility. They become empowered to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better.

"This year's Camp Day proceeds will help ensure the Foundation is able to welcome campers back to each of the seven camps across Canada and the U.S. as soon as it is safe to do so," says Dave Newnham, president of the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. "Together, we have made a positive and transformative impact on the lives of thousands of youth and we want to thank everyone who helped make this year's Camp Day such an outstanding success. We are proud to continue to invest in youth in every Tim Hortons community."

Earlier this spring, as a result of COVID-19, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps announced an all-new digital camp experience, Tims eCamp. Tims eCamp is an eight-week youth development program that kicked off the first week of July. Participating campers have been grouped into eCabins and are being supported and guided by trained eCounsellors to build social, emotional and developmental skills.

Camp Day History:

In 1986, a group of Restaurant Owners in Atlantic Canada decided they wanted to have a Tim Hortons camp in their region, just like the first camp that was established in Parry Sound, Ontario. They came up with the idea to donate the proceeds of coffee sales from one day from every Atlantic Canada restaurant to fund a new camp. On May 6, 1987, the "First Annual Tim Horton Children's Foundation Day" occurred, raising over $131,000. With some additional fundraisers and donations, the Tim Horton Children's Camp opened in 1988 on the shores of the Northumberland Strait in Tatamagouche, Nova Scotia. It wasn't until 1991 that the fundraiser went chain-wide and every Tim Hortons location from coast to coast to coast was donating coffee sales on what they referred to as "Camp Day Canada."

About Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps

Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps is a non-profit charitable organization founded in 1974 helping kids to their stories for the better. A leader in youth development programming, Tims Camps support youth from low income homes between the ages of 12 to 16 – an important developmental time that helps shape who they will become as adults. Through a multi-year, camp-based change program, youth learn skills like leadership, resilience and responsibility, which empower them to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better. With seven camps in North America that run year-round Summer and School Programs, youth are supported to thrive when they return home, to excel in post-secondary education, to succeed at work and to contribute positively to their communities. The Foundation's funding comes from Tim Hortons Camp Day, fundraising activities, special events, and year-round public donations collected through counter and drive-thru coin boxes, as well as other donations. More than 295,000 kids have attended a Foundation camp at no cost to them or their families. For more information about Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps, please visit timscamps.com.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double ™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.com.

