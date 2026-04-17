Tim Hortons is rallying local guests behind the Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and Toronto Raptors with limited-edition large hot beverage cups in each market to celebrate the Playoffs kicking off.

TORONTO, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Playoffs are here and Tim Hortons is showing up for Canadian hockey and basketball fans in a big way.

Available now, participating Tims® restaurants in Edmonton, Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto are serving up limited-edition large hot beverage cups decked out in the colours and spirit of their Playoff-bound hometown teams:

Tim Hortons® raises a cup for Canada’s NHL® and NBA® Playoff-bound teams with limited-edition hot beverage cups (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Fans in Edmonton can cheer on the Oilers with a Tims cup transformed into Oilers orange and the rallying cry: "Let's Go Oilers!"

Ottawa fans will cheer on the Senators with black hot beverage cups and the " Go Sens Go! " message.

" message. In Montreal, Habs fans will celebrate with a red Tims cup with white and blue accents along with the "Go Habs Go!" chant.

chant. In Toronto, black cups include the Raptors' legendary "We The North" slogan front and centre.

"As the home of the Tim Hortons Double Double®, we have twice the excitement this Playoff season for Canadian hockey and basketball fans with so many of our hometown teams battling it out for Playoff glory," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"We're so excited to join our guests in cheering for Canada's teams throughout the Stanley Cup® Playoffs and NBA® Playoff runs."

Plus, starting April 18, each time a Canadian NHL® team wins a 2026 Stanley Cup® Playoff game, Tims RewardsTM members will unlock exclusive, limited-time offers in the Tims app.

Also, Tim Hortons will be supporting the Raptors Playoff Tailgate in Maple Leaf Square in Toronto where fans can enjoy free Tims coffee and hot chocolate while supplies last and cheer on the Toronto Raptors together.

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ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

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