Diversity is a Core Value at Tims

Canada is a country that prides itself on welcoming everyone. As a brand, for more than 60 years, this is a value that Tims has shared and is one that we deeply believe in – this will never change.

Tims restaurant owners don't discriminate in their local hiring – anyone entitled to work in Canada is welcome to work at their restaurants. This includes Canadian students, international students, people with disabilities, mature workers, Indigenous people, new Canadians and members of the local community of all ages – always with the aim to hire locally every time they can in order to serve guests with excellence at every Tims, every time.

An Ongoing Responsibility to Hire Locally

For more than 60 years, the success of Tim Hortons has been found within Canadian communities – neighbours serving neighbours – and restaurants owned and operated by local owners who warmly serve guests and who generously give back to their communities.

When Tim Horton himself opened his first restaurant in 1964, he wanted it to be a place where anyone could go at any time and feel welcomed. We continue to believe in Tim's vision today: everyone in Canada is welcome as a guest and everyone in Canada is welcome to work in a Tim Hortons restaurant.

As Canada emerged from COVID in 2021, there were acute labour shortages across the country. To address this, the government increased access to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. Tim Hortons was one of the companies encouraging the government to do so at the time to help restaurants facing staffing challenges and lobbied them to maintain greater access when they announced plans to limit applications. However, today in 2026, with high youth unemployment nationally, lobbying for expanded access is no longer necessary. In fact, our restaurant owners' use of the program has already declined steadily since 2024. We will continue to work within the labour frameworks the federal and provincial governments decide are best for Canada.

Of the approximately 110,000 team members across the Tim Hortons system, we estimate roughly 4,000 team members hold positions under the Temporary Foreign Worker program – representing approximately 3.6% of all restaurant roles. These are positions in communities where restaurant owners faced documented labour shortages and went through the full government approval process before hiring. Restaurant owners understand the need for continued rigour and scrutiny for any new temporary foreign worker applications.

Tim Hortons is a Long-Standing Supporter of Youth

As we have for more than 60 years, Tim Hortons invests in Canadian youth at every age. Timbits Sports supports more than 350,000 children ages 4 to 8 every year – where the first goal is having fun playing on a team.

Our Foundation – Tim Hortons Foundation Camps – has a new in-school program that offers 10 hours of classroom instruction, building leadership and confidence in 24,000 youth in grades 5 and 6 at a critical stage of their development, a program growing to 55,000 youth over the next two years. The Foundation's summer camp program builds confidence and resiliency in youth ages 12 - 16 who are facing economic challenges.

The Tim Hortons Scholarship program helps team members and children of team members who want to pursue a post-secondary education take their next step. Since 2005, more than 4,400 youth have received a scholarship.

About Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons is the largest restaurant chain in Canada, with 4,000 restaurants – more restaurants per capita than any other brand anywhere in the world. Tim Hortons restaurants are proudly owned and operated by more than 800 Canadian restaurant owners and their families and contributes more than $7 billion to the Canadian economy each year through payroll, supplier purchases, taxes, rent and charitable and community investments.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

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