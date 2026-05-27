TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadians asked for it and Tim Hortons delivered! Tims beloved Cheese Melts and Bacon Melts – a guest favourite – are back.

"Tims fans are passionate about their favourite menu items and we heard loud and clear how much they missed Melts," says Matthew Feaver, Head of Innovation for Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons® Melts are back by popular demand! Cheese Melts and Bacon Melts are available now at Tims® restaurants across Canada

"We're so excited to give our guests what they've asked for by bringing back our Cheese Melt and Bacon Melt – there's something about grilled bread and gooey, melted cheese that makes for a craveable, comforting meal."

Guests can enjoy a Melt for lunch or dinner starting from only $5.79, and as a meal with a Coca-Cola beverage and their choice of Potato Wedges or a Classic Donut, starting at $8.99*.

Also new at Tims

Building on the continued popularity of Tims tarts, including the Custard Tart released earlier this year, Tims is welcoming a new addition to the tart lineup: the Lemon Blueberry Tart! This tasty tart is made with real blueberries, a delicious lemon filling and a flaky crust.

Tim Hortons has also added a new high-protein breakfast or afternoon snack option with the launch of Sausage & Four Cheese Omelette Bites**. Available for a limited time, guests can enjoy two Sausage & Four Cheese Omelette Bites for $3.99. Guests can mix and match any two Omelette Bite flavours, including Bacon & Cheese and Spinach & Egg White, for the same great price.

*Prices may vary by location and are subject to change. **13g of protein per serving.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

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