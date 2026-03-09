TORONTO, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is serving up even more value on your next lunch or dinner Tims Run with a new limited-time $8.99 Loaded Wrap Meal Deal.

Available until April 5 from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., guests can customize their $8.99 Loaded Wrap Meal Deal with their choice of:

a Cilantro Lime Chicken Loaded Wrap, Habanero Chicken Loaded Wrap, or Veggie Loaded Wrap (available with Cilantro Lime or Habanero sauce)





a side of Potato Wedges or any Classic Donut





a 500 ml Coca-Cola product

"We're proud of the everyday value we're always delivering to guests, and with spring just around the corner, we wanted to give Canadians something special to welcome the new season. The new $8.99 Loaded Wrap Meal Deal does exactly that," says Matthew Feaver, Head of Innovation for Tim Hortons.

"Our Loaded Wraps are a really popular lunch and dinner option with Tims guests and that's why we chose it for this special combo deal. When you pair a Loaded Wrap with a side of Potato Wedges or any Classic Donut, plus add a Coca-Cola product, you have a hearty and satisfying meal."

Tims Loaded Wraps are packed with delicious, high-quality ingredients, including your choice of crispy or slow-cooked chicken, hearty grains, fresh lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers, cheese, and flavourful sauces.

*Plus tax. Purchase a Loaded Wrap Meal that includes one main, select side and select drink for $8.99. Canada only. Limited time. Terms apply. See app for details. © Tim Hortons, 2026. ® Coca-Cola Ltd., used under license.

