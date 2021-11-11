TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is proud to announce that its restaurant owners across Canada are today offering free hot beverages to veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members in recognition of Remembrance Day.



Today, any veterans or Canadian Armed Forces members in uniform or showing appropriate identification will be eligible to receive a hot beverage of their choice, in any size.



"It's important to all of us at Tim Hortons to pause every Remembrance Day to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices made by those who have served Canada in times of war and peace," said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.



"We're looking forward to welcoming veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members today to say thank you and offer our gesture of appreciation for their invaluable service."



Participating restaurants currently have Poppy Collection Boxes at the front counter where guests can make a donation for a Poppy Pin in support of the Royal Canadian Legion.

