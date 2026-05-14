TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Just in time for hot summer long weekends, Tim Hortons is raising its at-home iced coffee game with two new innovations rolling out now to grocery stores across Canada: Tim Hortons ready-to-drink Iced Coffee and Tim Hortons Iced Coffee Syrups.

Tim Hortons ready-to-drink Iced Coffee is made from 100 per cent Arabica coffee beans and is available in three unsweetened flavours: Medium Roast Black, Vanilla, and Caramel.

Tim Hortons® NEW ready-to-drink Iced Coffee and Iced Coffee Syrups available now at grocery stores (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tim Hortons Iced Coffee Syrups are available in Cappuccino and Mocha flavours and can be mixed with milk for a quick and delicious iced coffee or blended with ice to create a rich and indulgent at-home beverage.

"We're proud to be a part of millions of Canadians' daily routines at Tims® restaurants and we know there are other occasions when guests are craving their favourite Tims flavours – including at home, at the cottage, or on a camping trip," said Mieka Burns, Vice President of Consumer Packaged Goods at Tim Hortons.

"We're excited to introduce new ways for guests to experience the flavours of our expertly crafted beverages with the launch of our new ready-to-drink Iced Coffee and Iced Coffee Syrups."



Tim Hortons ready-to-drink Iced Coffee is now available nationally at Walmart and at Metro stores in Quebec. It will roll out to most major grocery stores across Canada in the weeks ahead.

Tim Hortons Iced Coffee Syrup is now available at Fortinos, Save-On-Foods, No Frills, Maxi, and Sobeys, at Metro stores in Quebec, and online at TimShop.ca, with additional national availability at most major grocery stores soon.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

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