More than $174 million has been raised across Canada and the U.S. since the Smile Cookie campaign was first launched in 1996 by Maureen Sauve and other Tim Hortons restaurant owners in Hamilton.

TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is proud to share that $23.3 million was raised through its 30th anniversary Smile Cookie campaign for nearly 700 local charities and community groups across Canada and the U.S.

"Tims® restaurant owners are proud members of the communities where they live and work, and for decades their passion for giving back has made the Smile Cookie campaign what it is today," says Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons® Smile Cookie® campaign raises record-breaking $23.3 million for local charities and community groups for its 30th anniversary

"When the first Smile Cookie was sold in 1996, no one could have imagined we'd one day be celebrating more than $174 million raised in the program's history. That's a testament to Tims restaurant owners, team members, volunteers, and guests who have committed to making a difference in their communities year after year. Thank you for your incredible generosity."

Tim Hortons annual Smile Cookie campaign was created in 1996 by Maureen Sauve and other Tim Hortons restaurant owners in Hamilton. Maureen's inspiration for the original local fundraiser was born out of an initiative to raise funds for a hospital ward that was treating her daughter at the time. Maureen's inspiration transformed a local campaign into a nationally recognized cornerstone of Tim Hortons restaurant owners' commitment to giving back.

Each year, 100 per cent of the pre-tax Smile Cookie sales are donated to local charities and community groups which were selected by local Tim Hortons restaurant owners.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

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