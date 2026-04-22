Since 1993, the Timbits Soccer program has provided opportunities for millions of kids to learn a new sport – and simply have fun. Tim Hortons supports more than 250,000 youth every year through Timbits Soccer and this season, we're thrilled to welcome adidas to the team through a new multi-year jersey partnership. To further celebrate the history and impact of the Timbits Soccer program, a TV campaign featuring Canadian soccer star Jonathan David will begin airing in the weeks ahead.

Starting today, guests can pick up a new soccer-themed Timbits Bucket and try the new Tastes of the Globe lineup of Timbits flavours, which is inspired by iconic flavours from around the globe that are loved by Canadians. New soccer-themed drinkware and merchandise are also coming soon to Tims® restaurants and TimShop.ca.

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - With the kick-off of a new Timbits Soccer season around the corner, Tim Hortons is celebrating its soccer heritage with a new Timbits Soccer jersey partnership with adidas, a brand new lineup of Timbits flavours and a soccer-themed Timbits Bucket, plus an upcoming Timbits Soccer TV campaign with Canadian soccer star Jonathan David.

Tim Hortons® celebrates its soccer heritage with new adidas partnership for Timbits® Soccer jerseys, plus new Tastes of the Globe Timbits and soccer-themed Timbits buckets (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) “More than anything, soccer is where you build confidence, learn teamwork, and just enjoy being out there. When you’re young, it’s not about pressure or performance — it’s about joy. It’s about running around with your friends, scoring your first goal, and feeling like anything is possible. Timbits Soccer creates that environment for so many kids across Canada, and I’m proud to be part of something that celebrates those early moments,” says Jonathan David. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"More than anything, soccer is where you build confidence, learn teamwork, and just enjoy being out there. When you're young, it's not about pressure or performance -- it's about joy. It's about running around with your friends, scoring your first goal, and feeling like anything is possible. Timbits Soccer creates that environment for so many kids across Canada, and I'm proud to be part of something that celebrates those early moments," says Jonathan David.

Here's a look at the new Tastes of the Globe Timbits joining the roster for a limited-time, which can be ordered along with a soccer-themed Timbits Bucket:

The Canadian Fireworks Timbit is a celebration in every bite, featuring Tims popular Birthday Cake Timbit and a coating of popping candy clusters.

is a celebration in every bite, featuring Tims popular Birthday Cake Timbit and a coating of popping candy clusters. The Chocolate Crème Brûlée Filled Timbit is a chocolate Timbit filled with Venetian cream and finished with burnt sugar, inspired by the classic French dessert.

is a chocolate Timbit filled with Venetian cream and finished with burnt sugar, inspired by the classic French dessert. The Lime Cheesecake Filled Timbit has a lime cheesecake filling and is topped with lime sugar to bring a zesty taste of Brazil to every bite.

has a lime cheesecake filling and is topped with lime sugar to bring a zesty taste of Brazil to every bite. The Cappuccino Timbit features a coffee-flavoured Timbit topped with coffee-flavoured donut sugar, reimagining Italy's iconic espresso beverage into the perfect bite-sized treat.

Tim Hortons is also celebrating over 30 years of Timbits Soccer with a new multi-year adidas x Timbits Soccer jersey partnership launching this season. Timbits Soccer is a community-oriented program that provides opportunities for boys and girls aged three to seven to play house league soccer.

"Tim Hortons supports more than 250,000 youth through Timbits Soccer every season and we're incredibly proud of the legacy of the program and how Tims restaurant owners across the country champion young people in their communities to get active, learn a new sport and make new friends. We're thrilled to welcome adidas to the Timbits Soccer team with our new Timbits Soccer jersey partnership and create even more memorable moments for young players," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"And with this year marking the 50th anniversary of Timbits, we're celebrating the milestone with the new Tastes of the Globe lineup that brings some international flair to an iconic Canadian treat."

The new Timbits Soccer jerseys produced by adidas will be given to boys and girls aged three to seven who kick-off their season in May. An adult-sized Timbits Soccer x adidas Celebration Jersey will also be available to purchase exclusively at select Tim Hortons restaurants and through TimShop.ca starting in June as a wearable tribute to the millions of Canadians who grew up on the pitch with Timbits Soccer.

"Following the excitement from our limited-edition donut-inspired sneakers for Tim Horton's 60th anniversary in 2024, we are thrilled to partner for the Timbits Soccer program, helping foster joy, teamwork, and powering Canadian youth sport." says Kelly Graham, Head of Marketing, adidas Canada. "Equipping young players with adidas jerseys allows us to champion the spirit of grassroots sports and inspire a lifelong love for sport and community across Canada."

Plus, new soccer drinkware, merch and grocery offer coming soon!

Available in the coming weeks, fans can also shop a new lineup of soccer-themed merchandise and drinkware at participating Tim Hortons restaurants, including a colour-changing cold cup with a soccer straw buddy and a Timbits Soccer plastic water bottle.

From May 4 to July 17, Tims fans can also kick up the celebration by earning a free 10-pack of Timbits® in restaurant with a $20 purchase of eligible Tims at Home products at participating grocery retailers after submitting a valid receipt through timsathomepromotion.ca

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

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