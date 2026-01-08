TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is welcoming guests back from the holidays with an exciting new lineup of hot and cold Chocolate Pistachio beverages to sip and savour, the return of an old favourite in the Oatmeal Raisin Cookie, and a great value offer for morning Tims® Runs.

Tim Hortons® kicks off the New Year with a lineup of Chocolate Pistachio beverages and the return of the Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) Tims fans can shoot and score with the new Tim Hortons Hockey Club collection of retail merchandise available now at Tims restaurants (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Available now at participating Tims restaurants across the country, the Chocolate Pistachio beverage lineup includes: the Chocolate Pistachio Latte, Chocolate Pistachio Protein Iced Latte (17 grams of protein per medium beverage), Chocolate Pistachio Cappuccino, Chocolate Pistachio Cold Brew, and Chocolate Pistachio Iced Capp®.

"Canadians will love indulging in our new Chocolate Pistachio beverages – those two flavours pair together perfectly and elevate so many Tims drinks that guests already love," says Matthew Feaver, Head of Innovation for Tim Hortons.

"We're also excited to bring back the Oatmeal Raisin Cookie, which we know many guests missed and will look forward to enjoying again as a comforting and nostalgic treat."

Guests can also kickstart their mornings with a great value offer available for a limited time. Guests can get a Classic Breakfast Sandwich or a Classic Breakfast Wrap for $3 when they purchase any size hot or cold coffee or tea.

Also new at Tims:

Tims fans can shoot and score with the new Tim Hortons Hockey Club collection of retail merchandise available now at Tims restaurants – including a hockey squeeze water bottle and travel mug, Timbits® hockey plushie, and hockey rink-inspired pet tug toy. Plus, a hockey knit sweater, knit hoodie, toque, and scarf with pockets are available at TimShop.ca.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

Media contact: [email protected]