At the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, Tim Hortons will serve its coffee to Team Canada athletes and their families, plus coaches and staff, as a comforting taste of home.

Through its partnership with the COC, Tims® is rallying Canadians behind Team Canada with a series of exciting initiatives including a contest launching today with a chance to win a trip for two to Italy to experience the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, commemorative coffee cups and packaging, exclusive Tims Rewards TM offers for each of Team Canada's gold medals, and a new hockey card collection that celebrates Team Canada's most iconic moments and players.

offers for each of Team Canada's gold medals, and a new hockey card collection that celebrates Team Canada's most iconic moments and players. Tim Hortons is also proudly announcing a new Official Supporter partnership with the Canadian Paralympic Committee for the next Paralympic Winter Games and Paralympic Summer Games. As an Official Supporter, Tim Hortons will leverage its platform to share the stories of Canadian Paralympic athletes through digital channels, social media, and community activations, helping more Canadians connect with Paralympic sport.

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is deepening its commitment to Canadian sport through two new partnerships: an eight-year National Partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and a three-year Official Supporter partnership with the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC).

The partnerships further Tim Hortons long-standing commitment to supporting sport and Canadian athletes, including investments in getting kids active like the Timbits® Hockey and Soccer programs.

Tim Hortons® joins Team Canada as Official Coffee and Quick Service Restaurant in new partnerships with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"We're proud that our iconic red Tims cups will be a familiar sight at Canada Olympic House Celebration Series and that we'll be serving our coffee to Team Canada throughout the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"And here at home, we'll be launching a series of exciting initiatives to celebrate Team Canada's achievements with our guests and what's sure to be a thrilling collective moment of national pride."

How Tims is celebrating Team Canada with Canadians

Scan to Win Members Only contest: Starting today, guests who scan for Tims Rewards while ordering will have a chance to win a VIP trip for two to cheer on Team Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. The winner will receive flights, accommodations, and access to exciting Olympic Games experiences, including tickets for hockey, figure skating, and short-track speed skating events.

Gold Medal Member Only offers: When Team Canada strikes gold at the Olympic Games, Tims Rewards members will receive exclusive digital offers to celebrate. Tims Rewards members will receive a Free 10-Pack of Timbits with $5 minimum purchase offer when Team Canada wins its first gold medal, and for a gold medal in men's or women's hockey. More exciting offers will be up for grabs for any other gold medal won by Team Canada.

Tim Hortons Team Canada Olympic Trading Cards: A new hockey card collection will launch on February 2 nd that celebrates Team Canada's most iconic moments and players. A TV campaign will feature Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand, Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin. Select Tims restaurants will host Hockey Night at Tim Hortons events on Feb. 21 with opportunities for collectors to trade cards, connect with other fans, and have a chance to win prizes.

Tims x Team Canada FanFests across Canada: Tim Hortons will be supporting a number of public viewing parties in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary hosted by the Canadian Olympic Committee, where sports fans can enjoy free Tims coffee while cheering on Team Canada together. More details to come.

Packaging that celebrates the Canadian Olympic Committee partnership: Hot beverage cups with an Official Coffee of Team Canada message will start rolling out to Tims restaurants soon, along with a special Olympics-themed Timbits box in February and other packaging. A collectable Team Canada reusable cup with Timbits characters playing winter sports will also be available starting on February 2 nd in restaurant and on TimShop.ca.

Team Canada Fan Meal digital offer: Throughout the Olympics, Tims Rewards members can take advantage of a $8.87 digital offer (the price is a nod to Crosby's No. 87) after 5 p.m. with their choice of any Flatbread Pizza, a Coca-Cola beverage, and any donut.

Supporting Paralympic athletes: Tim Hortons will provide coffee service at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Games to Canadian Paralympic athletes, coaches, and staff.

Tim Hortons supporting CPC events: Tim Hortons will also provide coffee service to numerous CPC events across Canada, including the Paralympic Foundation of Canada's ParaTough Cup series. As the partnership develops, Tim Hortons and CPC will explore opportunities to engage Canadians with Paralympic sport through digital storytelling, community activations and future Games cycles.

Quotes:

"We are so excited for Tim Hortons to join Team Canada in this historic partnership," said Jacqueline Ryan, Chief Brand and Commercial Officer of the COC and CEO of the Canadian Olympic Foundation. "Tim Hortons is an iconic Canadian brand with a long history of supporting sport in Canada. This partnership furthers its investment in Canadian sport and will make a lasting impact on Canadian athletes at every stage of their Olympic journeys, while also providing exciting new opportunities for fans across the country to rally behind Team Canada this winter and over the next eight years."

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim Hortons as an Official Supporter of the Canadian Paralympic Committee," said Francois Robert, Chief Commercial Officer of the CPC. "Their commitment to celebrating Canadian athletes and supporting sport across the country demonstrates the values we share around excellence and community. We look forward to working together to bring Canadians closer to Paralympic sport."

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

About the Canadian Olympic Committee

The Canadian Olympic Committee believes sport has the power to transform Canada. Team Canada 2035 is our commitment to safe, inclusive, barrier free sport so more young people can play and stay in sport. We will achieve that through a relentless focus on Podium, Play and Planet, so the next generation of Canadian athletes can achieve their Olympic dreams. Learn more at olympic.ca .

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee

The Canadian Paralympic Committee is a non-profit, private organization in collaboration with 28 member sport organizations. We are deeply committed to harnessing the transformative power and impact of Paralympic sport. With a vision of fostering an inclusive world through Paralympic sport, we focus on two strategic priorities: elevating Canada's performance at the Games through excellence in preparation, and extending that impact nationwide with the power of Para sport. By celebrating the stories and successes of high-performance Para athletes, the Canadian Paralympic Committee aims to break barriers, create opportunity, and ensure more Canadians with a disability can engage in sports. For more insights, visit Paralympic.ca.

