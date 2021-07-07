Tim Hortons® celebrating the 30th anniversary of Camp Day on July 21 - campaign has raised over $212 million to support youth from disadvantaged circumstances

The $212 million that has been raised to-date through Camp Day has helped Tim Hortons Foundation Camps support more than 300,000 youth between the ages of 12 to 16 through a multi-year, camp and current eCamp-based program. With a rigorous strength-based learning model designed specifically for the unique needs of the youth Tims Camps serve, participants are equipped with skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, empowering them to open doors to their future.

Seven Tims Camps across North America run year-round summer and school programs, including a hands-on digital experience over the last year, investing in youth across different Tim Hortons communities.

A grassroots movement started by restaurant owners, but fueled by guests

It started as a grassroots fundraiser organized by Tim Hortons restaurant owners in Atlantic Canada, who pledged to set aside a day when all coffee sales would support youth in their communities. Then the fundraiser got the name "Camp Day Canada" in 1991 and went national. And over the last three decades, Camp Day has grown to become one of the most important days on the Tim Hortons calendar.

"Through the generosity and support of Tim Hortons guests and restaurant owners, we're so proud of the incredible impact Camp Day makes in helping our Foundation empower thousands of youth across Canada," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. "Raising over $212 million to date through Camp Day is an amazing achievement and we're so excited to welcome guests in our restaurants on July 21 to make this year's fundraiser the best yet."

Supporting youth when they need us most

Last summer, realizing that the youth who participate in their programs would be disproportionately affected by the isolation brought on by the pandemic, the Foundation launched Tims eCamp, an innovative camp-inspired digital experience designed to support participants virtually. Back again this year is a new and improved version of Tims eCamp, offering participants a supportive yet challenging environment and all the resources they need to participate digitally from home.

"I am humbled and inspired by the young people at our Camps," says Graham Oliver, President, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. "They've faced incredible challenges and still discover reserves of strength and resilience and hone skills that will guide them through life. I'm proud to say that for 30 years, Tims Camps have been there for them."

A Camp Day campaign delivered by campers in song

Tim Hortons has also launched a Camp Day awareness campaign that features real program participants sharing how their camp experiences were less about fun and games, and more about building confidence, courage and resilience. Directly written and sung by current and former Tims Camp participants, the powerful anthem "Not Child's Play" is also being released on music streaming services, with net proceeds going directly to the Foundation.

Here are ways Tim Hortons guests can participate in Camp Day this year:

Place an order for hot or iced coffee at a Tim Hortons restaurant, or through the Tim Hortons app for pickup or delivery on July 21





On July 21 , proceeds from the sales of a Tim Hortons Take 12 — which includes 12 small coffees along with cups, dairy and sweeteners — are also being donated to the Foundation. Guests can fill out a pre-order form for a Tim Hortons Take 12 in restaurants so their whole work team or family can support Camp Day together





, proceeds from the sales of a Tim Hortons Take 12 — which includes 12 small coffees along with cups, dairy and sweeteners — are also being donated to the Foundation. Guests can fill out a pre-order form for a Tim Hortons Take 12 in restaurants so their whole work team or family can support Camp Day together Starting July 7 , purchase a Camp Day bracelet for $2 in one of four vibrant colours, with 100% net proceeds going directly to Tims Camps





, purchase a Camp Day bracelet for in one of four vibrant colours, with 100% net proceeds going directly to Round up your order to the nearest dollar in restaurant, or in the Tim Hortons app, with 100% of the balance going to support the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps





Make a one-time or monthly donation any time at www.timscamps.com

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

About Tim Hortons Foundation Camps

Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps is a non-profit charitable organization founded in 1974 to expand the horizon of what is possible for young people. A leader in youth development programming, Tims Camps support youth from low-income homes between the ages of 12 to 16 – an important developmental time that helps shape who they will become as adults. Through a multi-year, camp-based program, youth learn skills like leadership, resilience and responsibility, which empower them to believe in their potential . With seven camps in North America that run year-round Summer and School Programs, youth are supported to thrive when they return home, to excel in post-secondary education, to succeed at work and to contribute positively to their communities. More than 300,000 kids have attended a Foundation camp at no cost to them or their families. For more information about Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps, please visit www.timscamps.com.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: please reach out to [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.timhortons.com

