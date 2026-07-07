This one-of-a-kind, limited-edition collection includes a pair of Crocs™ shoes that are inspired by our iconic Iced Capp® and serve up cool comfort with every step. The design features Iced Capp-inspired swirl colours on the Crocs Classic Clog, which are complemented by six fixed Jibbitz™ charms. Plus, there are two sets of five pack Tims-inspired Jibbitz charms and a pouch bag charm available for purchase to complete the collection.

Registered Tims Rewards members will receive early access to the Tim Hortons Classic Clog at TimShop.ca on July 12. Starting July 13, ordering will be open to all Canadians online, and the Jibbitz charm sets and bag charm will also be available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada.

TORONTO, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is stepping into a comfy and cool collab with Crocs!

The centrepiece of the limited-edition collection is the Tim Hortons Classic Clog, which will be available on TimShop.ca. The Tim Hortons Classic Clog features a design that's inspired by the iconic Iced Capp drink which has defined Canadian summers for decades.

Tim Hortons® and Crocs pair up for limited-edition Tims®-inspired collection – exclusive early access for Tims RewardsTM members starts July 12 Tim Hortons® and Crocs pair up for limited-edition Tims®-inspired collection – exclusive early access for Tims RewardsTM members starts July 12

The Tim Hortons x Crocs collection also includes the following items, which will be available on TimShop.ca and at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada:

Tim Hortons® Classic 5-Pack featuring Jibbitz charms celebrating some Tims favourites including a plush Timbits character, Timbits box, light-up Tim Hortons sign, Iced Capp, and Vanilla Dip Donut charms.



featuring Jibbitz charms celebrating some Tims favourites including a plush Timbits character, Timbits box, light-up Tim Hortons sign, Iced Capp, and Vanilla Dip Donut charms. Tim Hortons Summer 5-Pack featuring a number of Tims Brew Crew Jibbitz charm characters along with a Quenchers TM charm as a nod to the summer.



featuring a number of Tims Brew Crew Jibbitz charm characters along with a Quenchers charm as a nod to the summer. Tim Hortons Classic Clog Pouch Bag Charm replica of the pair of Iced Capp Swirl Crocs, with two Jibbitz charms including a plush Tims hot beverage cup and 6-pack donut box.

"Tims fans love our exciting and cool merch drops on TimShop.ca and we're thrilled to be able to delight them again with this new Crocs collab – it's a perfect fit for fans of Tims and Crocs and just in time for summer," says Christie Song, Head of Retail for Tim Hortons.

"We expect this limited-edition Tims x Crocs collection is going to be really popular so we're offering our Tims Rewards members exclusive early access on July 12. We can't wait for Canadians to get their hands – and feet – on this one!"

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

ABOUT CROCS, INC.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

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