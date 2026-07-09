Since 1991, Tim Hortons, Tims® restaurant owners and guests have collectively raised over $275 million through Camp Day events to support the work of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which helps underserved youth reach their full potential.

Over $13 million was raised on Camp Day in 2025!

In advance of Camp Day, Tims guests in Canada can support the Foundation by purchasing a Donation Badge for $2, with 100 per cent of proceeds supporting Tims Camps, or Camp Day bracelets for $3, with net proceeds supporting Tims Camps. A Camp Day donut is available at participating restaurants for $2, with 100 per cent of proceeds supporting Tims Camps.

TORONTO, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Camp Day is returning on July 15 at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and the United States with 100 per cent of all hot coffee and iced coffee sales donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps!

"For nearly four decades, Camp Day has been a powerful reminder of what the Tim Hortons community can accomplish together. Every hot and iced coffee sold on July 15 goes directly toward helping youth from underserved communities discover their full potential – and last year, that led to an incredible $13 million raised," said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons Camp Day is back on July 15 with 100% of all hot and iced coffee proceeds donated* to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) Tim Hortons Camp Day is back on July 15 with 100% of all hot and iced coffee proceeds donated* to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) Tim Hortons Camp Day is back on July 15 with 100% of all hot and iced coffee proceeds donated* to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"I want to thank our incredible restaurant owners, their members, and guests for their generosity year after year, and I encourage everyone to join us on Camp Day to help make a difference in the lives of young people who deserve every opportunity to succeed."

The first Camp Day was held in 1987 by 58 restaurant owners in Atlantic Canada who donated 24 hours of sales to build the Tim Horton Children's Camp in Tatamagouche, Nova Scotia, which opened the following year. The initiative expanded to all Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada in 1991.

The Foundation has supported nearly 350,000 underserved youth throughout its history through sending kids to Tims Camps – which is now a multi-year development program that promotes confidence, resiliency, and other critical skills – and through the Tims Classrooms Program which launched in 2024 and brings a youth leadership and social emotional learning (SEL) program to schools across the country.

"Camp Day is a powerful reminder of what makes the Tim Hortons community so special. Each year, restaurant owners, team members, and guests come together to create opportunities for youth who need them most. Every coffee purchased on Camp Day helps young people build confidence, develop new skills, and discover what's possible for their future. It's inspiring to see how small acts of generosity can lead to extraordinary outcomes," said Caroline Barham, Tims Restaurant Owner and President, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Ways to support Tims Camps on Camp Day:

100 per cent of the proceeds from all hot and iced coffee sales are donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. It's a great day to upsize your order and treat your family and friends to a coffee or two!

Order a Tim Hortons Take 12 to share. A Tim Hortons Take 12 includes 12 small coffees along with cups, dairy and sweeteners. Guests can also fill out a pre-order form in advance to pick up on Camp Day or through the Tims catering platform.

In advance of Camp Day, participating restaurant guests in Canada can purchase a Camp Day donut for $2, a Donation Badge for $2, or Camp Day bracelets for $3, with net proceeds supporting Tims Camps.

Guests can support Tims Camps all year long by rounding up in the Tim Hortons mobile app. To round up your order to the nearest 10 cents, open your Tims app, tap on Community or Give, and toggle on Round Up. You can also ask a Tim Hortons team member to round up your order to the nearest dollar.

Make a one-time or monthly donation online any time at www.timscamps.com.

*Pre-tax hot and iced coffee sales.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS FOUNDATION CAMPS

Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps is a non-profit charitable organization founded in 1974 by Ron Joyce to honor his late friend Tim Horton. For over 50 years, Tims Camps has been a leader in youth development programming, helping young people from underserved communities gain the skills and confidence to rewrite their stories for a brighter future. Through experiences both at camp and in the classroom, youth build resilience, leadership, and responsibility, empowering them to thrive in school, work, and life. Across North America, Tims Camps has provided life-changing experiences to nearly 350,000 youth--at no cost to them or their families. This is made possible through the generosity of Tim Hortons Restaurant Owners, guests, corporate sponsors, donors, and community partners.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

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