National Donut Day is a chance to celebrate one of Canada's favourite treats. Over the past 12 months, Canadians have made the Apple Fritter the top-selling donut at Tim Hortons, followed by the Boston Cream and Honey Cruller.

As another way to help Canadians celebrate National Donut Day, Tims Rewards members can enjoy a Classic Donut for just $1 with the purchase of an eligible beverage from June 5 to June 7 through the Tims App at participating restaurants in Canada.

TORONTO, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Got a sweet donut idea that could be the next big thing at Tims? If you do, we have the perfect opportunity for you!

To celebrate National Donut Day, Tim Hortons is giving Canadians the chance to win $10,000 and a trip for two to the Tims Innovation Test Kitchen in Toronto through the return of the Battle of the Donuts contest.

For National Donut Day, Tim Hortons® is giving Canadians a chance to win $10,000 and a trip to the Tims® Test Kitchen for the best donut idea

"At Tim Hortons, we've been passionate about our donuts since 1964, so National Donut Day is always a big deal for us," says Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation for Tim Hortons. "Canadians are incredibly creative and passionate about our baked goods – we can't wait to see the delicious donuts they come up with this year. From bold flavours to fun twists on Tims classics, this contest is all about giving guests the chance to help inspire a future Tims donut."

From now until June 18, donut aficionados can submit their idea at timshop.ca/battleofthedonuts. Entries will be judged by a Tim Hortons panel based on the following criteria:

Creativity: Is the donut unique?

Popularity: Is the donut likely to be a crowd-pleaser?

Feasibility: Can the idea reasonably be turned into a Tim Hortons donut?

After several rounds of judging, three finalists will be selected and Canadians across the country will have the chance to vote for their favourite donut idea during a public voting phase beginning this fall.

What is Canada's favourite donut at Tims?

In 2022, we revamped our classic Apple Fritter, including by adding over 40% more apples to the recipe. By the following year, the Apple Fritter became the most popular donut at Tims and that continues to be the case today. The second most-ordered donut is the Boston Cream, followed by the Honey Cruller.

While Canadians love Tims classics, they also embrace new innovations. Ryan Reynolds' Signature Maple Glazed Donut became an instant hit with guests and claimed the top-selling donut spot during its launch, demonstrating Canadians' appetite for creative new flavours alongside their long-time favourites.

Another sweet way to celebrate National Donut Day with Tim Hortons

To help Canadians celebrate National Donut Day, Tims Rewards members can enjoy a Classic Donut for just $1 with the purchase of an eligible beverage from June 5 to June 7 through the Tims App at participating restaurants in Canada. Offer details and terms are available in the Tims App and at TimHortons.ca.

Rules apply. Age of majority residents of Canada only. No purchase necessary. Submission period starts June 5, 2026 and ends June 18, 2026. Limit of 1 submission per person. Visit http://timshop.timhortons.ca/collections/national-donut-day/ for official contest rules.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

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