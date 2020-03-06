Tim Hortons® Announces Temporary Approach to Reusable Cups

TORONTO, March 6, 2020 /CNW/ - As Canada's leading restaurant brand, we take our responsibility to our guests, restaurant owners and their team members very seriously. We are closely following developments on COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and are regularly taking advice on health and safety from public health officials and our own internal and external quality assurance and safety specialists. Although experts continue to indicate a low risk in Canada, we are taking a measured, reasonable approach and will continue to monitor, evaluate and update our procedures should it become warranted.

Though health officials have not recommended any changes to current procedures, after listening to our restaurant owners and comments from our guests, we are going to pause on accepting reusable cups at this time. We are continuing to reinforce proper health and sanitization procedures at restaurants and our supply chain is sourcing extra gloves, hand sanitization gel and other essential cleaning materials should we need them in the coming months.

New to this year's Roll Up the Rim contest was a strong push on sustainability and reusability. All of our marketing materials and contest details have highlighted this new component. We are delaying the distribution of the 1.8 million reusable cups that were planned to be given away on March 10 until later this year. For any guest that brings a reusable cup to our restaurants and purchases a hot beverage scanning their Tims Rewards card or app, we will honour the three digital rolls described in our campaign, however, the guest will be provided their beverage in a recyclable paper cup.

As the COVID-19 situation evolves, we will continue to be prudent and never compromise on doing the right thing for our guests, team members and the communities we live and work in. As information and guidance from public health officials changes, we will reassess and change our procedures and protocols accordingly.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double ™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.com.

