Tim Hortons partners with Toronto artist Av Wu on artwork collection to be showcased in thousands of Tims restaurants across Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is proud to be collaborating with Toronto artist Av Wu on a new collection of vibrant artwork that will be proudly displayed in thousands of Tims restaurants across the country.

Wu's Coffee Styles Collection is a series of 10 vibrant pieces that are inspired by the unique beauty of Canada and all the special everyday moments that Canadians enjoy with Tims.

Based on a series of preliminary works by Toronto artist Christina Ott, the various pieces in the Coffee Styles Collection depict Canadian pastimes in the great outdoors such as skiing, canoeing and enjoying sunsets, along with scenes of Canada's natural beauty including the Rocky Mountains and the crystal waters of the Bruce Peninsula in Ontario.

"I'm so proud to be working with Tim Hortons on the Coffee Styles Collection, to know my work will eventually be hung in thousands of Tims restaurants across Canada and seen by millions of people is so incredible," said Wu.

"I took inspiration from the natural beauty and cultural richness of Canada for this collection. My work reflects my deep appreciation for the country's diverse landscapes, from the rugged mountains of the west coast to the vast boreal forests of the North. I strived to capture the essence of Canadian landscapes and cultures in my art. My hope is that my work will inspire viewers to engage with the world around them in new and meaningful ways, and to appreciate the beauty and diversity of Canada's natural and cultural heritage."

The Coffee Styles Collection artwork is already hanging in some Tims restaurants across Canada and will be added to more locations over time.

"Tim Hortons restaurants are designed to be a welcoming home-away-from-home for our guests with design elements that celebrate our beautiful country," said Brian Noviski, Vice President of Architecture and Design for Tim Hortons.

"The Coffee Styles Collection is another celebration of Canadian nature and communities that fits perfectly into our latest restaurant design concepts. I can't wait for Av's work to be unveiled in more and more Tims restaurants across Canada and be enjoyed by our guests."

Wu has also partnered with Tim Hortons to create a mural about Tim Hortons Foundation Camps which will start appearing in Tims restaurants next year.

ABOUT AV WU

Av Wu Design (Avril Wu) is a multi-disciplinary Toronto artist and designer. She has gained recognition for her playful, colourful illustrations often seen on murals on the streets of Toronto and food/beverage packaging. Born in Malaysia and raised in Toronto, Av is most influenced by the breathtaking landscapes and cultures she's encountered throughout her travels around the world. She takes inspiration from the narratives and subtleties of different cultures. With a vibrant, geometric aesthetic, Av mixes dream-like doodles, simple iconography and clean-cut shapes, creating imaginative worlds and characters. Her aim is to transport the viewer out of their current reality to experience a feeling of bliss for a moment in time.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

