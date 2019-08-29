Tim Hortons partners with singer-songwriter, Shawn Mendes to celebrate his Canadian roots

The film shows Shawn's career journey, from the first time he posted videos online in his hometown of Pickering, Ontario to playing packed arenas and stadiums. The film, created by the agency GUT and directed by Jason Koenig, takes viewers through his rise to fame and ends with Mendes coming back to Canada to grab a heart-warming cup of coffee from a familiar face.

"I'm so excited to launch this incredible campaign with Tim Hortons in celebration of my homecoming Toronto show. Tims has been a part of my life since before I can remember and I'm so proud to share my love for this Canadian tradition."

– Shawn Mendes, Singer-songwriter

"Shawn Mendes is a great and modern representation of our values, generosity and kindness. He has had such a deep personal relationship with Tim Hortons since his childhood, and now are proud to share his Canadian origins with the world."

– Paloma Azulay, Global Creative Head, Tim Hortons

In addition to the spot, beginning on August 30 Mendes fans across Canada can also enjoy limited edition Tim Hortons cups featuring Shawn Mendes, the iconic roses from his current album and a classic maple leaf. Guests can get their hands on the Tim Hortons x Shawn Mendes cups through a purchase of any small, medium or large hot beverage until September 6, or while supplies last. Shawn Mendes reusable ceramic cups will also be sold at participating Tim Hortons restaurants in the Greater Toronto Area, supporting guests to make sustainable choices.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-DoubleTM coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced CappsTM – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.com .

