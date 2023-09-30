Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign returns TODAY until Oct. 1 with 100% of proceeds donated to Indigenous organizations

The Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut fundraising campaign was developed in 2021 by a group of Indigenous Tim Hortons restaurant owners and to date has raised over $2.6 million for Indigenous organizations.





for Indigenous organizations. Orange Sprinkle Donut sales are being donated to the Orange Shirt Society, the Indian Residential School Survivors Society, and New Pathways Foundation in Quebec .

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons and its restaurant owners across Canada are proud to share that for a third year in a row the Orange Sprinkle Donut fundraising campaign has returned in support of Indigenous organizations.

From Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 100 per cent of the proceeds from the sales of Orange Sprinkle Donuts are donated to the Orange Shirt Society, the Indian Residential School Survivors Society and New Pathways Foundation in Quebec.

Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign returns for two days on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 with 100% of proceeds donated to Indigenous organizations (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"It's a privilege to be working with all three organizations again to help educate and raise awareness of the importance of Indigenous history in Canada," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

"The goal of Tim Hortons third annual Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign is to help raise funds that directly support our partners and the development of crucial programming and educational opportunities in their communities."

The Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut fundraising campaign was first developed in 2021 by a group of Indigenous Tim Hortons restaurant owners and to date has raised over $2.6 million for Indigenous organizations.

"As we prepare to launch this year's Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign, we are truly grateful for our ongoing partnership with Tim Hortons. Their support has been instrumental in helping us provide crucial services to communities in need," says Angela White, Executive Director of the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

"Last year, the generosity of Canadians exceeded our expectations, making it possible for us to make a real difference. We look forward to continuing a long and meaningful collaboration, as Tim Hortons continues to stand with us in our mission of truth and reconciliation. Together, we not only raise funds, but also increase awareness and visibility for the important work of the Indian Residential School Survivors Society."

Orange Shirt Day has been observed on Sept. 30 since 2013, when Phyllis Webstad told her story of her first day of residential school. Her organization, the Orange Shirt Society, and the Every Child Matters movement she created, continue to raise awareness about Canada's history of residential schools, along with honouring the survivors and their families and the children who never returned home. In 2021, the federal government also designated Sept. 30 as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

"We at the Orange Shirt Society give thanks to Tim Hortons for their ongoing support for our non-profit through the Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign. Last year on Sept. 30, I spent a few hours with our Prime Minister in Niagara Falls, Ont., during which time we each enjoyed an Orange Sprinkle Donut," says Webstad, Founder of the Orange Shirt Society.

"I explained to him that we are supported by Tim Hortons, how much we appreciate this and how this yearly campaign helps us to ensure that conversation is being had about all aspects of the history and legacy of residential schools in Canada."

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]