TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons and its restaurant owners are proud to announce that $942,000 was raised for Indigenous organizations through its fifth annual Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign.

The proceeds from Orange Sprinkle Donut sales are being donated to the Orange Shirt Society, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, the Indian Residential School Survivors Society, Ulnooweg Education Centre, and in Quebec, the New Pathways Foundation (Fondation Nouveaux Sentiers).

"Thank you for helping us raise $942,000 in just one day for Indigenous organizations," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. "The incredible support from guests and Tims restaurant owners is a testament to how we can all come together to make a difference."

Every year on Sept. 30, Tim Hortons restaurant owners donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from Orange Sprinkle Donuts to Indigenous organizations. The fundraising campaign was developed in 2021 by a group of Indigenous Tim Hortons restaurant owners and to date has raised over $5.3 million for Indigenous organizations

QUOTES

"We are deeply moved by Tim Hortons continued dedication to the Orange Shirt Society through the Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign. Your generosity is more than a donation — it's a powerful act of reconciliation and remembrance. These contributions help us sustain meaningful programs that uplift Indigenous voices, educate communities, and support healing across generations. Thank you for standing with us and helping ensure that Every Child Matters."

Shannon Henderson, Chief Operating Officer of Orange Shirt Society

"With support from the Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund is reaching more than 9,500 educators from coast to coast to coast through our Legacy Schools program, providing educators with the educational tools and resources they need to teach the true history of residential schools and celebrate the strength and diversity of Indigenous knowledge, languages, and cultures. This year, as we commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Final Report and 94 Calls to Action, Tim Hortons continued support enables us to broaden our reach and create meaningful opportunities for educators and students to respond to the Calls to Action."

Sarah Midanik, President & CEO of Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund

"IRSSS is honoured to once again be a beneficiary of the Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign, and we are grateful to Tim Hortons and their guests across Canada for this generous support. These contributions strengthen our ability to provide vital cultural, wellness, and crisis supports not only for Indian Residential School Survivors, but also for families living with the ongoing impacts of intergenerational trauma. The demand for our services continues to grow each year, and this partnership helps ensure we can reach more communities, including remote areas, with the healing resources they need today and for generations to come."

Angela White, Executive Director of the Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSSS)

"Our partnership with Tim Hortons' Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign helps us create spaces where Indigenous youth can grow together. These camps encourage confidence, culture, and connection, ensuring that Indigenous Youth leave with stronger community ties and a brighter outlook for the future."

Chris Googoo, Chief Operating Officer of Ulnooweg Education Centre

"The New Pathways Foundation wishes to express its deep gratitude to the Tim Hortons family who, year after year, support First Nations youth with heart through this meaningful campaign. Thanks to this commitment, we are able to continue our mission and offer youth from First Nations communities in Quebec opportunities that truly match their dreams."

Marie-Claude Cleary, General Manager of New Pathways Foundation

