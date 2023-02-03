TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is continuing its longstanding support for Special Olympics Canada with a limited-time fundraising donut campaign to help athletes with an intellectual disability access more opportunities to reach their full potential in sport and in life.

The Special Olympics Donut can be purchased at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada starting today and through Feb. 5. Guests can also pre-order a bulk purchase of Special Olympics Donuts at their local Tims restaurant by filling out a pre-order form.

Tim Hortons launches Special Olympics Donut TODAY through Feb. 5 with 100% of proceeds being donated to Special Olympics Canada (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) Tim Hortons launches Special Olympics Donut TODAY through Feb. 5 with 100% of proceeds being donated to Special Olympics Canada (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

The Special Olympics Donut is a chocolate cake ring donut with white fondant, coloured sprinkles and whipped topping. The multi-coloured design was inspired by the themes of diversity and inclusion that are central to the Special Olympics mission.

"Both Tim Hortons and Special Olympics Canada share core values of supporting diversity and inclusion and believe in the power of sport to help individuals reach their full potential," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"We're proud of our longstanding partnership with Special Olympics Canada to help bring awareness and raise funds for Special Olympics athletes across Canada."

Special Olympics Canada's vision is that sport will open hearts and minds towards people with intellectual disabilities and create inclusive communities all across Canada.

"We are so grateful to have Tim Hortons support our daily community sport programming that enriches the lives of thousands of individuals with an intellectual disability," says Sharon Bollenbach, Chief Executive Officer of Special Olympics Canada. "We are excited to see Canadians demonstrating their belief in inclusion by visiting their local Tim Hortons on this weekend and purchasing a Special Olympics Donut."

To support the launch of the Special Olympics Donut, Special Olympics athlete Spring Ding is featured in a Tim Hortons TV commercial to help generate awareness for the campaign.

"I love my Special Olympics teammates and coaches because they always make me feel included. Everyone should choose to include," says Ding.

Tim Hortons also supports Special Olympics Canada through its FUNdamentals and Active Start youth programs, designed to help children with intellectual disabilities develop basic motor and sport skills through fun and positive movement experiences. The programs provide opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, enhance skills and create friendships.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

ABOUT SPECIAL OLYMPICS CANADA

Established in 1974, the Canadian chapter of this global movement is dedicated to enriching the lives of Canadians with an intellectual disability through the transformative power and joy of sport. Operating out of sport clubs in 12 Provincial and Territorial Chapters, this grassroots movement reaches beyond the sphere of sport to empower individuals, change attitudes and build communities. From two-year-olds to mature adults, thousands of athletes with an intellectual disability are registered in Special Olympics year-round programs across Canada.

For more information, visit www.specialolympics.ca or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @SpecialOCanada.

