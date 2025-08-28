The lineup of new protein beverages available now at Tims restaurants across Canada includes hot Protein Lattes, which are handcrafted with lactose-free, high-protein dairy beverage and have 20 grams of protein per medium beverage. Iced Protein Lattes have 17 grams of protein per medium beverage.





TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons has a new lineup of protein beverages available across Canada for guests who want to pack more protein into their next Tims Run.

Made with lactose-free, high-protein dairy beverage, hot Tim Hortons Protein Lattes have 20 grams of protein per medium beverage and iced Tim Hortons Protein Lattes have 17 grams of protein per medium beverage. Protein Lattes can also be customized with a flavour shot.

Guests can also add lactose-free, high-protein dairy beverage to their other favourite drinks at Tims, including hot and iced coffees, teas, Cold Brews and Iced Capps.

"We're proud that millions of Canadians start their day with their favourite coffee from Tims and we're excited to now give them a new convenient option to add more protein to their favourite beverages – and with no compromise in taste," says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons.

Also New at Tims:

New hot and iced Chai Lattes : Rolling out across Canada starting this week, Tims Chai Lattes feature a smooth chai blend made with real tea.





: Rolling out across starting this week, Tims Chai Lattes feature a smooth chai blend made with real tea. It's the start of Pumpkin Spice season : Back by popular demand are the Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp, Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew, hot and iced Pumpkin Spice Lattes, plus the Pumpkin Spice Filled Muffin.





: Back by popular demand are the Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp, Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew, hot and iced Pumpkin Spice Lattes, plus the Pumpkin Spice Filled Muffin. Try the new Tims Salted Caramel Butter Tart: A Tims twist on a Canadian classic, featuring a flaky pastry crust, gooey butter tart filling, and a sweet-and-salty topping.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

