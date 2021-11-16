"We had an amazing relaunch of our Dark Roast coffee blend earlier this year and we've been working on a similar process to reinvent our espresso beverages, based on guest feedback. Our new espresso features a richer, bolder flavour that we know our guests are going to love," said Kevin West, Vice President of Coffee Operations for Tim Hortons.

"It started – as always – with sourcing 100 per cent ethically sourced premium Arabica beans and then we worked on experimenting with the roast to bring out a deliciously rich flavour, while also enhancing smoothness. Espresso drinkers are going to love the new blend and we encourage them to customize their order however they like it, whether it's a double-shot Americano, a mocha latte, or a cappuccino handcrafted with a non-dairy alternative and a shot of caramel."

The new espresso launch is another step in the quality improvement journey that Tim Hortons has been on all year, starting with the launch of the new bolder, richer Dark Roast, the hugely popular introduction of freshly cracked eggs for breakfast sandwiches and wraps, the Cold Brew and Real Fruit Quenchers beverages, new Filled Ring Dream Donuts and other innovations across the lunch menu. And starting on Nov. 29, guests can experience Timbiebs, an exciting lineup of new Timbits flavours developed in collaboration with Justin Bieber.

"We're excited to be delivering another big quality improvement for our guests and a lineup of espresso-based flavour experiences that speak to our leadership in coffee," said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.

"Our new lattes, cappuccinos and Americanos will not only be a huge hit with espresso drinkers, we know guests who normally go for a Double Double will also really enjoy our new espresso beverages as a special treat or a new part of their routine with us."

* Tim Hortons serves 100% ethically sourced coffee, as verified by Enveritas, an independent, third party, nonprofit organization.

