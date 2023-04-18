TORONTO, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Two fan-favourite Tim Hortons donuts – which haven't been available in Tims restaurants for over 10 years – are making a triumphant return for a limited time to celebrate National Donut Day: the Walnut Crunch and Cherry Stick!

Tim Hortons is bringing these two donuts back by popular demand for a cross-Canada Crunch Back Tour that launches on May 31 – just in time for guests to celebrate National Donut Day on June 2.

Tim Hortons is bringing back the beloved Walnut Crunch and Cherry Stick donuts for a limited time to celebrate National Donut Day! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"Both the Walnut Crunch and Cherry Stick were iconic donuts in their time and I'm happy to report they still pack the same punch in every bite," says Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

"Guests are not going to want to miss the chance to enjoy these donuts while they are available for a limited time only."

The Walnut Crunch will be available in restaurants across Canada and at participating Tims restaurants in Quebec. The Cherry Stick will be available in Tims restaurants across Quebec, and at participating Tims restaurants in the rest of Canada.

