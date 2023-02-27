Starting March 6 and through April 2 , guests can earn one Roll for each eligible item purchased — including select hot and cold beverages, select breakfast items and NEW this year, select lunch & dinner options like Loaded Wraps & Bowls — when scanning for Tims Rewards using their Tim Hortons app or their physical Tims Rewards card.





and through , guests can earn one Roll for each eligible item purchased — including select hot and cold beverages, select breakfast items and NEW this year, select lunch & dinner options like Loaded Wraps & Bowls — when scanning for Tims Rewards using their Tim Hortons app or their physical Tims Rewards card. NEW this year, each time a guest reveals a Roll they will also receive an entry for a chance to win in our new daily $10,000 jackpot!





jackpot! Additional prizes available to be won include 15 2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline vehicles, 5 Universal Parks & Resorts vacations, 15 $10,000 American Express® Prepaid Cards, 45,000 $25 Tims Cards and over 13 million coffee and donuts prizes!

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons legendary Roll Up To Win contest is back across Canada starting March 6 through April 2 where guests can earn Rolls by purchasing their favourite menu items for a chance to win cars, getaways, gift cards, millions of coffee and food prizes, and new this year, a daily $10,000 jackpot!

Tim Hortons iconic Roll Up To Win contest is BACK starting March 6 and this year’s game includes a NEW exciting daily $10,000 jackpot! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Guests can earn one Roll for each eligible item purchased at Tim Hortons – including select hot and cold beverages, breakfast items and NEW this year, lunch & dinner options like Loaded Wraps & Bowls – when scanning for Tims Rewards using their Tim Hortons app or their physical Tims Rewards card.

Guests who place a mobile order on the Tim Hortons app will also receive an extra bonus Roll for their purchase! To qualify for the bonus roll, guests must have at least one eligible Roll Up To Win menu item in their cart when they complete their purchase.

And every time a guest reveals a Roll, they will automatically be entered for a chance to win a daily $10,000 jackpot – even if they won a prize on their Roll.

"We're excited to be introducing a new fun element of Roll Up To Win that gives guests another reason to play every day," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

"On top of having the chance to win amazing prizes like cars, cash, getaways, gift cards, free Tims coffee and donuts, Tims Rewards points and so much more, the new daily $10,000 jackpot is an awesome new way to enjoy Roll Up season through March 6 to April 2."

Prizes available to be won during this year's Roll Up To Win contest include:

2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline – 15 to be won

Universal Parks & Resorts 4-Day/3-Night Vacation for four at your choice of either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort – 5 to be won

6 Night Vacation at any Hilton hotel – 10 to be won

JOURNIE $1,000 Gas Gift Card – 10 to be won

Gas Gift Card – 10 to be won Xbox Series S Console – 40 to be won

The Bay $100 e-Gift Card – 50 to be won

e-Gift Card – 50 to be won Free Movies for a Year with Cineplex ® - 150 to be won

- 150 to be won 2 Night Weekend Getaway at any Hilton hotel – 150 to be won

Benchmark 20V Max Lithium-ion Cordless Combo Kit – 250 to be won

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 – 250 to be won

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Smartphone – 250 to be won

Chilly Moose 25L Ice Box Cooler – 300 to be won

$300 PKG Carry Goods Sitewide Gift Card – 300 to be won

PKG Carry Goods Sitewide Gift Card – 300 to be won Skullcandy SLYR ® Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – 500 to be won

Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – 500 to be won Skullcandy Dime ® 2 True Wireless Earbuds – 500 to be won

2 True Wireless Earbuds – 500 to be won Home Hardware $100 eGift Card – 750 to be won

eGift Card – 750 to be won Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass – 750 to be won

$100 Rakuten Cash Back - 1,000 to be won

Rakuten Cash Back - 1,000 to be won 1-Year Subscription to The Athletic – 1,000 to be won

$100 off your Voilà Grocery Order Digital Code – 1,000 to be won

off your Voilà Grocery Order Digital Code – 1,000 to be won 6 Months of $0 Voilà Delivery or Pickup Fee Digital Code – 1,000 to be won

Voilà Delivery or Pickup Fee Digital Code – 1,000 to be won $10 Off a Tim Hortons Product at Voila.ca Digital Code – 1,000 to be won

Off a Tim Hortons Product at Voila.ca Digital Code – 1,000 to be won $10 Off at M&M Food Market Voucher – 2,500 to be won

Off at M&M Food Market Voucher – 2,500 to be won $50 Rakuten Cash Back – 4,000 to be won

Rakuten Cash Back – 4,000 to be won $5 Uber Eats Digital Gift Card – 4,000 to be won

Uber Eats Digital Gift Card – 4,000 to be won $40 Uber Eats Digital Gift Card – 4,500 to be won

Uber Eats Digital Gift Card – 4,500 to be won 3-Month Spotify Premium Subscription –6,673 to be won

$20 Uber Eats Digital Gift Card – 10,000 to be won

Uber Eats Digital Gift Card – 10,000 to be won $25 Rakuten Cash Back – 20,000 to be won

Rakuten Cash Back – 20,000 to be won $25 Tim Card – 45,000 to be won

– 45,000 to be won 4-Month Subscription to the SXM App – 50,000 to be won

The Bay $10 Promotional e-Gift Card - 100,000 to be won

Promotional e-Gift Card - 100,000 to be won $50 Off at ChillyMoose.ca – 100,000 to be won

Off at ChillyMoose.ca – 100,000 to be won $5 Off on the Cineplex Store ® - 100,000 to be won

Off on the Cineplex Store - 100,000 to be won $10 Rakuten Cash Back – 100,000 to be won

Rakuten Cash Back – 100,000 to be won SN Now 6-month Standard Subscription – 100,000 to be won

SN Now 6-month Premium Subscription – 100,000 to be won

6-Month Subscription to the SXM App – 200,000 to be won

14-Day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – 250,000 to be won

50% off Tim Hortons Collection on PKGShop.com – 300,000 to be won

3-Month Subscription to The Athletic – 300,000 to be won

$15 off your Voilà Grocery Order Digital Code – 300,000 to be won

off your Voilà Grocery Order Digital Code – 300,000 to be won 5¢/L discount on your next 100L of gas with Journie Rewards – 500,000 to be won

$10 off your Voilà Grocery Order Digital Code – 500,000 to be won

off your Voilà Grocery Order Digital Code – 500,000 to be won Tims Donut prizes – more than 1.7 million to be won

Tims Rewards points prizes – over 4 million prizes to be won

Tims Coffee prizes – more than 11 million to be won

For the full list of prizes and details and more contest information, visit rolluptowin.ca. Roll Up To Win kicks off in Canada March 6 and runs through April 2. All Rolls must be revealed by April 9 and redeemed by April 16. Guests must be using the latest version of the Tim Hortons mobile app (version 7.0.63 or higher) to reveal their Rolls on their mobile device. Guests can also reveal their Rolls at rolluptowin.ca

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]