Tim Hortons has its first zero-tailpipe emissions electric transport truck on the road in Ontario and a second is coming soon to British Columbia

Each Tim Hortons electric transport truck is expected to travel up to 100,000 kilometres per year delivering products to Tims restaurants while producing zero tailpipe emissions.





The first Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 truck in the Tims fleet is based out of the Tim Hortons distribution centre in Guelph, Ont. , and will make deliveries to restaurants across southwestern Ontario , including Toronto . The second Tims electric truck will soon be based out of the Tim Hortons distribution centre in Langley, B.C. , and will service the Greater Vancouver Area and surrounding communities.

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons now has a zero-tailpipe emissions electric transport truck making Tims Runs to restaurants across southwestern Ontario.

The first Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 truck in the Tims fleet is based out of the Tim Hortons distribution centre in Guelph, Ont., and a second Tims electric truck will soon be based out of the Tim Hortons distribution centre in Langley, B.C.

"As part of our Tims For Good sustainability platform we're always working on developing better solutions for how we serve our millions of guests each and every day," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

"We're really excited to now have one of the first electric transport trucks of its kind on the road here in Canada and another coming very soon. Each electric truck is expected to travel up to 100,000 kilometres per year while producing zero tailpipe emissions and reduce our use of more than 25,000 litres of diesel fuel per vehicle annually."

Canadians will be able to identify the Tim Hortons electric trucks on the road by the distinctive lightning bolt design and Tims maple leaf logo on the cab of the trucks.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

