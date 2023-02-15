An initial test market that launched in August in select Mississauga, Ont. , Tim Hortons restaurants quickly went viral and is still ongoing. The test market in Calgary will help us continue to assess guest feedback.





CALGARY, AB, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting today, participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Calgary are taking part in a test market for a delicious and craveable new lunch and dinner menu item: Flatbread Pizza.

An initial test market that launched in August in select Mississauga, Ont., Tim Hortons restaurants quickly went viral and is still ongoing. Now, guests across Calgary have the opportunity to try Tim Hortons Flatbread Pizzas, which are prepared fresh to order and available in three delicious varieties: Chicken Parmesan, Pepperoni and Simply Cheese.

Tim Hortons expands Flatbread Pizza test market to Tims restaurants across Calgary starting TODAY (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"Our Flatbread Pizzas are a completely new Tim Hortons lunch and dinner experience that we're excited to be testing with our guests in Calgary," says Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

"Each Flatbread Pizza is prepared fresh to order and made with amazing ingredients – including slow-cooked seasoned chicken, a blend of Monterey Jack and mozzarella cheese, Parmesan flakes, and marinara sauce for our Chicken Parmesan Flatbread Pizza. We can't wait for our guests in Calgary to try all three varieties of our Flatbread Pizzas and we're looking forward to their feedback."

Tim Hortons Flatbread Pizzas are now available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Calgary and through the Tim Hortons app for delivery.

Tim Hortons is also expanding the Flatbread Pizza test market to select restaurants in Windsor, Ont., Winnipeg, Ottawa, Toronto, and Quebec.

