Tim Hortons expands Flatbread Pizza test market to select Tims restaurants across Winnipeg starting TODAY

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting today, participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Winnipeg are taking part in a test market for a delicious and craveable new lunch and dinner menu item: Flatbread Pizza.

An initial test market that launched in August in select Mississauga, Ont., Tim Hortons restaurants quickly went viral and is still ongoing. Now, guests across Winnipeg have the opportunity to try Tim Hortons Flatbread Pizzas, which are prepared fresh to order and available in three delicious varieties: Chicken Parmesan, Pepperoni and Simply Cheese.

Tim Hortons Flatbread Pizza Test Market Launch (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"Our Flatbread Pizzas are a completely new Tim Hortons lunch and dinner experience that we're excited to be testing with our guests in Winnipeg," says Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

"Each Flatbread Pizza is prepared fresh to order and made with amazing ingredients – including slow-cooked seasoned chicken, a blend of Monterey Jack and mozzarella cheese, Parmesan flakes, and marinara sauce for our Chicken Parmesan Flatbread Pizza. We can't wait for our guests in Winnipeg to try all three varieties of our Flatbread Pizzas and we're looking forward to their feedback."

Tim Hortons Flatbread Pizzas are now available at 16 participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Winnipeg and are also available through the Tim Hortons app for delivery. The new Flatbread Pizza is also being tested at two Tim Hortons restaurants in Brandon, one in Dauphin and one in Stony Mountain.

A full list of participating Tim Hortons restaurant addresses can be found below:

1848 Main Street, Winnipeg 1025 King Edward Street, Winnipeg 1590 Notre Dame, Winnipeg 393 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg 980 St. James Street, Winnipeg 1795 Brookside Blvd Rr#2, Winnipeg 240 Graham Avenue, Winnipeg 434 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg 363 Broadway Street, Winnipeg 188 Isabel St, Winnipeg 333 St. Marys Ave., Winnipeg 1485 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg 1399 Mcphillips Street, Winnipeg 314-2305 Mcphillips Street, Winnipeg 854 Nairn Avenue, Winnipeg 160 Princess Street, Winnipeg 11 Davis Way, Stony Mountain 2800 Victoria Avenue, Brandon 1655 18th Street, Brandon 1565 Main Street, Dauphin

Tim Hortons is also expanding the Flatbread Pizza test market to select restaurants across Windsor, Ont., Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto, and Quebec.

