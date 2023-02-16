Tim Hortons expands Flatbread Pizza test market to select Tims restaurants across Ottawa starting TODAY

An initial test market that launched in August in select Mississauga, Ont. , Tim Hortons restaurants quickly went viral and is still ongoing. The test market in Ottawa will help us continue to assess guest feedback.





OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting today, participating Tim Hortons restaurants in Ottawa are taking part in a test market for a delicious and craveable new lunch and dinner menu item: Flatbread Pizza.

An initial test market that launched in August in select Mississauga, Ont., Tim Hortons restaurants quickly went viral and is still ongoing. Now, guests in Ottawa have the opportunity to try Tim Hortons Flatbread Pizzas, which are prepared fresh to order and available in three delicious varieties: Chicken Parmesan, Pepperoni and Simply Cheese.

Tim Hortons Flatbread Pizza Test Market Launch (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"Our Flatbread Pizzas are a completely new Tim Hortons lunch and dinner experience that we're excited to be testing with our guests in Ottawa," says Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

"Each Flatbread Pizza is prepared fresh to order and made with amazing ingredients – including slow-cooked seasoned chicken, a blend of Monterey Jack and mozzarella cheese, Parmesan flakes, and marinara sauce for our Chicken Parmesan Flatbread Pizza. We can't wait for our guests in Ottawa to try all three varieties of our Flatbread Pizzas and we're looking forward to their feedback."

Tim Hortons Flatbread Pizzas are now available at 12 participating Tim Hortons restaurants in and around Ottawa, including Kanata, Nepean, Embrun, Gloucester and Russell.

A full list of participating Tim Hortons restaurant addresses can be found below:

2970 Carling Avenue, Ottawa 993 Richmond Road, Ottawa 1406 Prince of Wales Drive, Ottawa 2145 Robertson Rd, Nepean 3330 Fallowfield Road, Nepean 650 Eagleson Road, Kanata 4060 Carling Avenue, Kanata 6 Edgewater Road, Kanata 407 March Road, Kanata 771 Notre Dame Street, Embrun 2636 Innes Road, Gloucester 88 Broadway Avenue, Russell

Tim Hortons is also expanding the Flatbread Pizza test market to select restaurants across Windsor, Ont., Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Quebec.

