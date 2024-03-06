TORONTO, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - One of the most egg-cellent times of the year is here! Hop into your local Tims today to pick up some Tim Hortons seasonal favourites: CADBURY MINI EGGS® Dream Donuts and CADBURY MINI EGGS® Cookies!



The CADBURY MINI EGGS® Dream Donut is a fun and festive donut that's dipped in white fondant, decorated with colourful sprinkles and topped with a nest of CADBURY MINI EGGS®. Also available now are the CADBURY MINI EGGS® Cookies, which are packed with the famous and beloved crunchy, chocolatey CADBURY MINI EGGS®.



"We all look forward to enjoying CADBURY MINI EGGS® every spring and our guests love how they pair with our baked goods to create some can't-miss donuts and cookies that are available just once a year," says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation at Tim Hortons.



"Our CADBURY MINI EGGS® Dream Donuts and CADBURY MINI EGGS® Cookies are eggs-actly what you need to celebrate the season in a delicious way with family and friends."



CADBURY MINI EGGS® Dream Donuts and CADBURY MINI EGGS® Cookies are available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and for delivery through the Tim Hortons mobile app.

Tim Hortons CADBURY MINI EGGS® Dream Donuts and CADBURY MINI EGGS® Cookies are back at Tims restaurants across Canada (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

CADBURY MINI EGGS is a trademark of Mondelez International group, used with permission.

