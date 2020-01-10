Tim Hortons announces Hope Bagozzi as its new Chief Marketing Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons Regional President Axel Schwan announced today that one of Canada's most prominent marketing leaders, Hope Bagozzi, will be joining the Tim Hortons leadership team in Canada this month as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). She joins Tim Hortons after a 15-year career with McDonald's Canada where she led the national marketing team.

Hope brings deep experience in the quick service restaurant industry building engaging campaigns and promotions, developing new categories and products and transforming digital applications.

"Tim Hortons is one of the most iconic brands in Canada," says Axel Schwan, President, Tim Hortons Canada, US and Latin America. "Hope will be a great addition – continuing to build our world-class marketing team while being responsible for elevating the quality of our core products, innovating to meet our future growth opportunities and continuing to enrich our guest experience."

"This is an incredible opportunity to lead marketing for Canada's most iconic brand," says Hope Bagozzi, CMO, Tim Hortons. "Tim Hortons has been one of Canada's greatest success stories and I'm very proud to join the team that is driving the next chapter of exciting growth."

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-DoubleTM coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.com.

