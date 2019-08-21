Tim Hortons announces delivery now available in Greater Toronto Area

"Our partnership with SkipTheDishes was tested in various regions across Canada in the past year and was successful in our target markets. Whether it was a family ordering their favourite breakfast sandwiches and coffee, an office team ordering a group lunch, or someone working from home ordering a mid-afternoon coffee or baked good, guests were able to enjoy Tim Hortons with flexibility and ease. Now we're excited to offer that in the Greater Toronto Area as well."

- Mike Hancock, Chief Operating Officer, Tim Hortons

"We're thrilled to be adding Tim Hortons to our Toronto area roster of food options on SkipTheDishes. Both companies are deeply rooted within Canada and we couldn't be happier that the two brands came together to launch Tim Hortons first delivery service in Canada."

- Howard Migdal, Managing Director, Canada, SkipTheDishes

In 2018, Tim Hortons announced it would be testing delivery in various markets in Western Canada. Today, delivery is now available at participating restaurants in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Greater Vancouver and Toronto with plans to expand to more locations.

About TIM HORTONS®

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-DoubleTM coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced CappsTM – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.com.

About SkipTheDishes

At SkipTheDishes, we know you deserve great delivery. Our world-class, unparalleled technology powers millions of orders every month to bring hungry Canadians the food they want, delivered. Skip is Canada's leading and largest food delivery network, with tens of thousands of restaurants coast-to-coast in hundreds of communities across Canada.

SkipTheDishes is proudly part of the Just Eat Group. Headquartered in the UK, Just Eat is a world-leader in the food delivery marketplace, with Skip's renowned technology accelerating their global growth.

