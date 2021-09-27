Tim Gamble Appointed to the Board of Network Media Group

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSX: NTE.V) (OTCMKTS: NMGGF) and Network Entertainment Inc. ("Network" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Gamble to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Gamble was Co-Founder and former CEO of Thunderbird Entertainment Group, where he was instrumental in the acquisitions of both Great Pacific Media and Atomic Cartoons. Tim played a key role in IP acquisitions including Blade Runner 2049 and The Beatles-inspired animation series Beat Bugs where he served as Executive Producer. Mr. Gamble oversaw business operations, with a particular focus on corporate finance and strategic alliances, as well as Executive Production services of feature films and television series.

"I am particularly interested in Network's proven ability to create uniquely interesting intellectual property. The accelerating convergence of media and technology are creating boundless opportunities for the exploitation of that IP," said Mr. Gamble.

Mr. Gamble is a recognized and respected leader throughout the media and entertainment industry for his strategic thinking and global relationships. As a foundational partner and long-time friend of Network, Mr. Gamble's skill set and business acumen will be pivotal in helping the Company execute on its next phase of growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim to Network's Board of Directors," stated Network Chairman Ali Pejman, "Tim's strong relationships throughout the world and his deep experience in all aspects of the entertainment universe will be of great value in helping Network execute on its growth strategy."

Network's Founder and CEO Derik Murray added, "Tim has been an inspiring and trusted partner of Network for many years, and I'm excited to welcome such a highly regarded industry leader onto our Network team."

Mr. Mike McIsaac has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately. The Company thanks Mr. McIsaac for his valuable contributions and wishes him every success in his future endeavours and his new role as CEO of Baker Tilly Canada Corporate Finance.

About Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film and television production company that creates, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world. The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

The Company's most recent productions include PUNK, a four-part series for EPIX with executive producers John Varvatos and Iggy Pop, the feature documentaries I Am Richard Pryor, which premiered at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival, and I Am Patrick Swayze, which premiered at the 2019 San Antonio Film Festival, winning the Festival Grand Prize, and The Age of A.I., a YouTube Originals series hosted and executive produced by Robert Downey Jr.

Among the Company's many accolades, Network was named to the Realscreen Global 100 List, an annual compilation of the best global production companies working in the non-fiction and unscripted visual content industry. Network's work has also been recognized by the Academy Awards, the Emmys, Realscreen Awards, Gemini Awards, Leo Awards, the Los Angeles Film Festival, AFI Docs Film Festival (Silverdocs), San Antonio Film Festival, Seattle International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, SXSW Film Festival, Hawaii International Film Festival, Houston International Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, Banff Television Festival, and the International Film and Television Festival of New York.

Network's broadcast and distribution partners include A&E, AHC, AMC, AppleTV+, Discovery Channel, CBC, CMT, Crave, CTV, Entertainment One, EPIX, Fremantle, HBO Canada, History Channel, iTunes, Lionsgate, National Geographic, NBC Peacock, Paramount Network, Sky, Sundance TV, Thunderbird, TMN, Virgil Entertainment, and YouTube Originals.

Network's offices, production and post production facilities are located in Vancouver and Los Angeles, and the company is represented by ICM Partners.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

