NETWORK MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBER

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE.V) (OTC: NETWF) ("Network" or the "Company") today announces the appointment of Trevor Treweeke to the Company's board of directors (the "Board").

Mr. Treweeke is a capital markets professional with more than 12 years of experience advising early-stage and small-cap companies on growth, financing, and corporate strategy. He has supported over $40 million in capital raises and contributed to CPC formations, go-public transactions, and M&A activities. He also serves as a Director of Cheelcare Inc. (TSX.V: CHER) and advises several issuers on capital markets strategy and corporate development.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Treweeke was an analyst with TMX Group, supporting transaction reviews for TSX Venture issuers. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Calgary.

"We are thrilled to welcome Trevor back to the Network family and to the Board of Directors," said Derik Murray, CEO. "Trevor brings active experience in both the public markets and in our documentary film and television content business, and I look forward to his valuable contributions as the Company navigates these exciting but challenging times."

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film, television, and digital content production company that creates, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world.

The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings, and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

Enquiries: Curtis White, President, [email protected]