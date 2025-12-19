NETWORK MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES 2025 AGM RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) ("Network" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters put forward to its shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held Friday, December 19, 2025, were duly approved. Details of the voting results provided below.

The shareholders were represented in person or by proxy by 2,445,399 Common Shares, representing 12.89% of the Company's outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately following the close of the AGM, the Board of Directors confirmed the appointment of the Company's officers, whose names and respective officers are as follows:

Derik Murray, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Paul Gertz, Chief Operating Officer, Director

Kevin Ma, Chief Financial Officer

Curtis White, President

Dr. Greg Zeschuk – Director

Trevor Treweeke - Director

Baker Tilly WM LLP was re-elected as the auditor of the Company for a period extending until the next annual general meeting.

The Company further announces it has granted 80,000 incentive stock options to a director of the Company, which options are exercisable for a period of 5 years at $0.08. The stock options will vest quarterly over a period of two years and remain subject to regulatory approval.

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film, television, and digital content production company that creates, finances and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms, and movie audiences around the world.

The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings, and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc, visit www.networkentertainment.ca

Enquiries: Curtis White, President, [email protected]