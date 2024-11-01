TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Tilley Endurables Inc., a Canadian leader in outdoor apparel and accessories, is excited to announce the launch of its newest line, Tilley Tuff Workwear, available exclusively at RONA, one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers. This strategic partnership expands Tilley's offerings into the workwear category, focusing on durability, functionality, and the signature style the brand is known for.

From Jobsite to Offsite: Introducing Tilley Tuff Workwear

Tilley Tuff Workwear (CNW Group/Tilley Endurables Inc)

Tilley Tuff Workwear is designed for Canadians facing the rigours of physical jobs and demanding environments. The collection includes engineered apparel such as multi-pocket pants, weather-resistant jackets as well as key basics — all created with Tilley's renowned attention to detail and commitment to high-quality materials.

Exclusive Retail Partnership with RONA

As the exclusive retailer of Tilley Tuff Workwear, RONA will bring this durable line to Canadians through 100 stores nationally. This partnership combines Tilley's expertise in creating long-lasting outdoor gear with RONA's deep-rooted presence in serving Canadian professionals and DIYers in home improvement and construction since 1939.

"I'm really excited about this new partnership with Tilley Tuff Workwear. It allows RONA to provide our Pro clientele and DIY customers with great innovation, quality and value in workwear from a trusted Canadian brand. It's a great add-on in our product offering, especially as the line is an exclusivity in our RONA+ and RONA stores," says Doug Young, Chief Merchandising Officer at RONA inc.

Revolutionizing Workwear

Tilley Tuff Workwear sets a new standard in rugged sophistication, designed to meet the practical needs of today's professionals without compromising on style or comfort. Key highlights include:

Technical Work Pants : Double-woven softshell fabric for water resistance, wind proofing, and multi-stretch comfort. Eight functional pockets, including right thigh phone pockets to keep essentials close at hand.

: Double-woven softshell fabric for water resistance, wind proofing, and multi-stretch comfort. Eight functional pockets, including right thigh phone pockets to keep essentials close at hand. Work Shirts : Tech shield abrasion resistant flannel shirt with two-way stretch, and cotton blend stain-resistant snap closure work shirt.

: Tech shield abrasion resistant flannel shirt with two-way stretch, and cotton blend stain-resistant snap closure work shirt. Outerwear : Jackets and vests with lined pockets and weather-resistant features for smooth transitions from job sites to casual settings.

: Jackets and vests with lined pockets and weather-resistant features for smooth transitions from job sites to casual settings. Base Layers : Breathable, quick-drying base layers ensuring long-lasting comfort during extended work hours.

: Breathable, quick-drying base layers ensuring long-lasting comfort during extended work hours. Classic Basics: Hard-working, cotton-rich T-shirts and durable canvas pants, offering practical style and comfort.

Affordable Quality

Built to last, Tilley Tuff Workwear is priced to offer great value, with items starting at just $16.99. Exclusively available at participating RONA+ and RONA stores, the line blends functionality, durability, and style, providing a top-tier workwear experience.

Official Launch Event on November 18

A launch event of the Tilley Tuff Workwear line will be held at RONA+ Golden Mile on November 18, 2024. The event will feature live demonstrations highlighting the innovation and technical features around the Tilley Tuff brand.

"Tilley has always been about creating products that stand the test of time. Tilley Tuff Workwear is no different. Designed with the same precision and quality, but now for Canadians who demand the best on the job and off," said Joseph Mimran, Chairman of Tilley Endurables. "Our working relationship with RONA has been exceptional, and their vast reach makes them the perfect partner to help us bring this exciting new line to Canadians nationwide."

Visit www.tilley.com and www.rona.ca for more details.

About Tilley Endurables Inc.

Founded in 1980, Tilley Endurables is globally renowned for its meticulously designed outdoor hats and apparel. With a focus on sustainable materials and a commitment to lifetime quality, Tilley products are essential for any adventure.

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates or services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+, RONA, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. supports Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. RONA inc. has been one of the Montréal region's Top Employers since 2021. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit the website www.ronainc.ca.

SOURCE Tilley Endurables Inc

For further information, images, or to arrange an interview, please contact: Sue Damouni, Tilley Endurables inc., 416-999-6694, [email protected]; Frank Rocchetti, Tilley Endurables inc., 416-951-2146, [email protected]; Contact Information from RONA, Media Relations, RONA inc., 514-599-5900, Ext. 5271, 1-866-566-3342, [email protected]