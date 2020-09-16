Tilbury Phase 2 LNG Expansion Project - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, Sept.16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is making funding available to assist the participation of the public and Indigenous peoples in the federal impact assessment for the proposed Tilbury Phase 2 LNG Expansion Project, located on Tilbury Island, in Delta, British Columbia.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in upcoming steps of the impact assessment, specifically for reviewing and providing comments on the draft information requirements that will inform the assessment. Once this phase is complete, the public and Indigenous peoples will have another opportunity to apply for funding to assist their participation in the next phases of the impact assessment process.

Applications received by October 16, 2020, will be considered.

The Government of British Columbia has requested that the conduct of the federal impact assessment process be substituted to the province. This means if federal and provincial reviews are both required, and the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change decides the provincial process is an appropriate substitute for the federal process, the provincial government would conduct the impact assessment of the project on behalf of the Agency, fulfilling the requirements of both the federal Impact Assessment Act and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Act.

As a next step, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the project. If one is required, recipients and the amount of funding allocated will be posted at a later date on the project's webpage on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website. If the Minister approves substitution, the Agency's funding will support participation in the substituted process led by the provincial government. If the Agency determines a federal impact assessment is not required, no funds will be allocated and there will be no further opportunity to apply for federal funding for this project.

The Agency recognizes that it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation, make adjustments to consultation activities, and is providing flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians, while fulfilling its responsibility to conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

To apply for funding, complete the Application Form for the Planning Phase available on the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected], or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

