TIKTOK AND MLSE INTRODUCE THE CREATOR ZONE BY TIKTOK, AND PARTNER WITH FRITO LAY ON INNOVATIVE NEW LIVE CONTENT SERIES, CRUNCH TIME

New LIVE content series, Crunch Time, offers a chance to be immersed in the culture of Toronto's sports entertainment community, with unmissable moments and guest appearances that capture the energy of game day, live from Scotiabank Arena

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - TikTok and MLSE have teamed up to create the Creator Zone by TikTok, a dedicated, in-arena content space, the first of its kind in sports and entertainment in Canada. For fans who crave exclusive experiences, this partnership will deliver unique access to the Maple Leafs and Raptors game day experience at Scotiabank Arena.

Creator Zone by TikTok (CNW Group/Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd.)

Crunch Time, a partnership between TikTok, MLSE and Frito Lay Canada, will be the first program launched in the Creator Zone. Streaming live on TikTok, Crunch Time is a 12-part exclusive content series live from Scotiabank Arena that takes place ahead of select Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors pre-game broadcasts during home games. With special guest creators and Frito Lay matchups curated for each, Crunch Time episodes will give fans both in-arena and at home the chance to experience the elements of sports culture outside of the game that connects our community of fans.

From team-themed art pieces to original songs, performances, custom-designed jerseys and giveaways, the TikTok creators and hosts will spotlight different elements of culture that surround sport. Fans can catch the first episode of Crunch Time tonight, February 14 at 6:30 pm ET, as the Raptors face the Indiana Pacers, followed by the Maple Leafs' first Crunch Time programming on February 17.

"TikTok is the place where sports fans around the world gather to share their passion," said Joshua Bloom, General Manager of Global Business Solutions, TikTok Canada. "We're excited to collaborate with Frito Lay and MLSE on the introduction of our in-arena Creator Zone, and Crunch Time, where we'll bring the intersection of Maple Leafs and Raptors fandom, and creator culture, to the next level - innovating together to bring pre-game thrills to our community on TikTok."

Each day, fans around the world join together on TikTok to celebrate the excitement of sports and entertainment. With more than 14 million posts on #basketball and over 2.4 million posts on #hockey, and content spanning game commentary, highlights, behind-the-scenes and pre-game conversation, TikTok has become the go-to place for sports fans to gather as a global community and celebrate their favourite teams, athletes and moments.

"Our Frito Lay brands have always been anchored in sports fandom and culture, so bringing our fans a series like Crunch Time allows them to enjoy culturally relevant game day content, wherever they are!" said Jess Spaulding, CMO, PepsiCo Foods Canada. "We're excited to partner with MLSE and TikTok to bring fans such a unique and immersive experience."

"Each season, we see the evolution of how our fans engage with our teams and how they grow their passion for the game whether it be in-person, through the broadcast, digitally, and now on TikTok," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "The innovative, in-venue Creator Zone by TikTok and Crunch Time programming with Frito Lay offers our fans a unique avenue to connect to the Maple Leafs and Raptors as we give a platform to the culture and creativity that inherently surrounds sport."

TikTok and MLSE have enjoyed a partnership for several years, with both the Maple Leafs and Raptors engaging on the entertainment media platform and the TikTok logo appearing on the Maple Leafs' helmets during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. Frito Lay has also been a longtime partner of MLSE's teams and venue. Bringing these organizations together, and as part of the evolution of TikTok's partnership, the innovative Creator Zone, and Crunch Time LIVE videos, will bring the thrills of sports and entertainment content live from Toronto to the entire TikTok community.

Crunch Time will be LIVE from the Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs):

February 17 vs Anaheim Ducks, 6:00 pm ET

vs Anaheim Ducks, February 27 vs Vegas Golden Knights, 6:00 pm ET

vs Vegas Golden Knights, March 6 vs Buffalo Sabres, 6:00 pm ET

vs Buffalo Sabres, March 16 vs Carolina Hurricanes, 6:00 pm ET

vs Carolina Hurricanes, March 28 vs Washington Capitals, 6:00 pm ET

vs Washington Capitals, April 3 vs Tampa Bay Lightning, 6pm ET

And LIVE from the Toronto Raptors (@Raptors):

February 14 vs Indiana Pacers, 6:30 pm ET

vs Indiana Pacers, February 22 vs Brooklyn Nets, 6:00 pm ET

vs Brooklyn Nets, March 1 vs Golden State Warriors, 6:30 pm ET

vs Golden State Warriors, March 5 vs New Orleans Pelicans, 6:30 pm ET

vs New Orleans Pelicans, March 20 vs Sacramento Kings, 6:30 pm ET

vs Sacramento Kings, April 2 vs Los Angeles Lakers, 6:00 pm ET

SOURCE Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd.

For further information: Media Contacts: Menka Walia, PepsiCo Foods Canada, [email protected]; Victoria Malisani, MLSE, [email protected]; Danielle Morgan, TikTok, [email protected]