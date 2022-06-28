TIDEWATER RENEWABLES LTD. ANNOUNCES MEETING RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Tidewater Renewables Ltd. ("Tidewater Renewables" or the "Corporation") (TSX: LCFS) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held in Calgary, Alberta‎ on June 22, 2022 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares (i) re-elected Joel A. MacLeod, Brett M. Gellner, Margaret (Greta) Raymond, and John Adams to the Board of Directors; and (ii) appointed Deloitte LLP, as the Corporation's auditors.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Joel A. MacLeod 32,687,179 98.6 % 458,647 1.4 % Brett M. Gellner 33,145,826 100 % - - Margaret (Greta) Raymond 33,110,406 99.9 % 35,420 0.1 % John Adams 33,144,406 99.99 % 1,420 0.01 %

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated May 10, 2022 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting, each available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Tidewater Renewables is traded on the TSX under the symbol "LCFS". Tidewater Renewables is a multi-faceted, energy transition company. The Corporation is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture through future initiatives. The Corporation was created in response to the growing demand for renewable fuels in North America and to capitalize on its potential to efficiently turn a wide variety of renewable feedstocks (such as tallow, used cooking oil, distillers corn oil, soybean oil, canola oil and other biomasses) into low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables' objective is to become one of the leading Canadian renewable fuel producers. The Corporation is pursuing this objective through the ownership, development, and operation of clean fuels projects and related infrastructure, utilizing existing proven technologies. Organically, Tidewater Renewables will seek to leverage the existing infrastructure and engineering expertise of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., its majority shareholder, regarding the development of the Corporation's portfolio of greenfield and brownfield capital projects as well as the expansion of the Corporation's product offerings. Additional information relating to Tidewater Renewables is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and at www.tidewater-renewables.com.

