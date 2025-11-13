TIDEWATER RENEWABLES LTD. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Tidewater Renewables Ltd. ("Tidewater Renewables" or the "Corporation") (TSX: LCFS) is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

THIRD-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

During the third quarter of 2025, the Corporation reported a net loss of $1.0 million, representing a 100% improvement compared to the net loss of $367.1 million recorded in the third quarter of 2024, and a 108% decrease compared to the net income of $13.0 million reported in the second quarter of 2025.





Tidewater Renewables generated Adjusted EBITDA ( [1] ) of $16.5 million during the third quarter of 2025, a 21% increase over the third quarter of 2024, and a 54% increase over the second quarter of 2025. The increase as compared to both comparative periods was primarily attributable to higher contributions from the Corporation's joint venture investment in Rimrock Cattle Company Ltd., which totaled $7.9 million during the quarter.





of $16.5 million during the third quarter of 2025, a 21% increase over the third quarter of 2024, and a 54% increase over the second quarter of 2025. The increase as compared to both comparative periods was primarily attributable to higher contributions from the Corporation's joint venture investment in Rimrock Cattle Company Ltd., which totaled $7.9 million during the quarter. On September 5, 2025, the Government of Canada announced its intention to introduce a new $370 million Biofuels Production Incentive, designed to support the stability and resiliency of domestic biodiesel and renewable diesel producers. The program is expected to provide per-litre production incentives from January 2026 to December 2027, for up to 300 million litres per facility. With expected renewable diesel production of between 150 million to 170 million litres per year, management believes the Corporation is well-positioned to benefit from the Biofuels Production Incentive, supporting improved cash flow and returns over the eligible period.





On September 3, 2025, Tidewater Renewables and the Government of British Columbia executed an amended initiative agreement that will provide additional BC LCFS Credits to help the Corporation advance its sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF") project towards a potential final investment decision.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release and the Corporation's MD&A for information on each non-GAAP financial measure or ratio.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

The Corporation's scheduled turnaround at the renewable diesel & renewable hydrogen complex (the "HDRD Complex") commenced as planned in early September and was completed in mid-October. Originally expected to last approximately three weeks, the turnaround was extended due to higher than anticipated fouling in the hydrodeoxygenation reactor beds.





Following the scheduled turnaround, the HDRD Complex experienced a short unplanned outage from October 15, 2025 to October 29, 2025 due to an identified equipment anomaly. The issue was temporarily repaired, and the affected component is currently being rebuilt with installation expected to occur during a seven-day outage before year end 2025. With the temporary repair in place, utilization has averaged approximately 2,330 bbl/d to date in November, with rates expected to return to full capacity in December 2025.

Selected financial and operating information are outlined below and should be read with the Corporation's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, which are available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on its website at www.tidewater-renewables.com.

Financial Highlights



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share

information)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue $ 62,004 $ 91,625 $ 193,284 $ 350,102 Net (loss) income $ (974) $ (367,116) $ 17,307 $ (354,461) Net (loss) income per share – basic $ (0.03) $ (10.46) $ 0.48 $ (10.15) Net (loss) income per share – diluted $ (0.03) $ (10.46) $ 0.47 $ (10.15) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 16,469 $ 13,630 $ 29,627 $ 68,470 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 13,648 $ 3,134 $ 34,177 $ 76,086 Distributable cash flow (1) $ (1,797) $ 4,488 $ (5,797) $ 37,595 Distributable cash flow per share – basic (1) $ (0.05) $ 0.13 $ (0.16) $ 1.08 Distributable cash flow per share – diluted (1) $ (0.05) $ 0.13 $ (0.16) $ 1.04 Total common shares outstanding (000s)

36,414

36,327

36,414

36,327 Total assets $ 398,451 $ 420,228 $ 398,451 $ 420,228 Net debt (1) $ 191,888 $ 183,318 $ 191,888 $ 183,318

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".

OUTLOOK AND CORPORATE UPDATE

Regulatory developments

On September 5, 2025, the Government of Canada announced its intention to introduce a $370 million Biofuels Production Incentive program, aimed at strengthening the domestic production of biodiesel and renewable diesel. This proposed time-limited incentive is expected to provide per-litre financial support for qualifying Canadian producers from January 2026 through December 2027, with eligibility for up to 300 million litres per facility.

Tidewater Renewables welcomes this announcement as a positive development for the Canadian renewable fuels sector. The Corporation's HDRD Complex is anticipated to produce between 150 million and 170 million litres annually during the 2026 to 2027 period, positioning Tidewater Renewables to be a beneficiary of the program once implemented. The anticipated support is expected to enhance the HDRD Complex's economics, strengthen the Corporation's liquidity position, and contribute to improved profitability during the incentive window.

In addition, the Government of Canada announced its intention to propose targeted amendments to the Clean Fuel Regulations and to collaborate with provinces and territories to create a more complementary framework. Management believes these developments reflect the continued commitment of the Government of Canada to fostering a competitive and resilient low-carbon fuels industry in Canada.

The Corporation applauds this renewed focus on Canadian biofuels and agricultural stakeholders, including canola growers, which are key partners in our renewable diesel supply chain. Government support to strengthen the competitiveness of Canadian biofuel producers is acknowledged, particularly in light of what management views as unfair trade practices in other jurisdictions. Tidewater Renewables remains committed to leading the energy transition and delivering long-term value for shareholders while supporting Canada's low-carbon future.

Continued commercial momentum

Tidewater Renewables has sustained its commercial momentum. Following the resumption of operations at the HDRD Complex on October 29, 2025, the Corporation significantly increased its contracted offtakes, now comprising 100% of forecasted renewable diesel production for the remainder of 2025 compared to 70% of forecasted production for the second half of 2025 as disclosed in the second quarter. The Corporation anticipates this strong commercial momentum to continue into 2026, with over 80% of forecasted renewable diesel production for 2026 expected to be directed toward renewable diesel sales inclusive of associated emission credits, supporting further growth in contracted volumes and market presence. This meaningful progress reflects strong and growing demand for Canadian-produced renewable fuels. The majority of these contracts are structured with U.S. import parity pricing benchmarks, aligning pricing with prevailing market values and supporting enhanced margin realization. Remaining volumes are expected to be sold into the spot market, where current pricing remains favorable and presents further upside potential.

SAF development update

Tidewater Renewables continues to advance its proposed 6,500 bbl/d SAF project in British Columbia. Front-end engineering design work was completed during the second quarter of 2025. In September, the Corporation executed an amendment to its existing initiative agreement with the Government of British Columbia, providing for additional BC LCFS Credits. These additional credits are intended to help fund ongoing optimization work as the Corporation works toward a potential final investment decision, currently targeted for 2026. The Corporation expects to receive emission credits, in connection with completing the first of three milestones outlined in the amended initiative agreement, in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the remaining credits expected to be received in the first half of 2026.

While Tidewater Renewables remains optimistic about the project's potential, the decision to proceed with the SAF project is contingent upon the execution of long-term offtake agreements, and provincial and federal government support to facilitate obtaining committed financing.

HDRD Complex

During the third quarter of 2025, the HDRD Complex achieved an average utilization rate of 2,011 bbl/d, or 67% of design capacity. This compares to 2,849 bbl/d, or 95% of design capacity, during the same period in the prior year. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the HDRD Complex achieved an average utilization rate of 2,137 bbl/d, or 71% of design capacity, compared to 2,630 bbl/d, or 88% of design capacity, during the same period in 2024. Excluding the impact of the scheduled turnaround, the HDRD Complex achieved an average utilization rate of approximately 2,920 bbl/d, or 97% of design capacity, during the third quarter of 2025, reflecting strong operational performance in July and August and materially higher utilization compared to the first half of 2025.

The decrease in utilization during the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2025 was primarily due to planned turnaround activities carried out in September 2025. The turnaround was originally expected to last approximately three weeks but was extended by an additional two weeks due to greater than anticipated fouling in the hydrodeoxygenation reactor beds. Despite the delay, the turnaround was completed safely, with operations resuming on October 14, 2025.

Shortly after operations resumed, an equipment anomaly was identified which required the HDRD Complex to take an unplanned outage. The issue was temporarily repaired, resulting in a delay of approximately two weeks, and operations resumed on October 29, 2025. A ramp-up period followed the restart, during which utilization improved steadily, supported by a disciplined ramp-up process and strong operational oversight. With the temporary repair in place, current utilization rates have stabilized at approximately 2,330 bbl/d. The affected component is being rebuilt and is expected to be installed during a seven-day outage before year end 2025.

In addition, utilization during the nine-months ended September 30, 2025 was impacted by the previously disclosed minor fire incident that occurred on April 1, 2025, at the main renewable diesel process unit within the HDRD Complex. The incident was promptly contained, with the affected area safely isolated and stabilized. Operations resumed on April 14, 2025, and utilization improved in the weeks that followed as part of a safe and controlled restart.

Tidewater Renewables expects the HDRD Complex to achieve an average throughput of between 1,900 to 2,000 bbl/d for the full year 2025, lower than the previous guidance of between 2,200 to 2,400 bbl/day, as a result of the extended turnaround and the unplanned outage that followed in October 2025.

Capital Program

Despite the extended turnaround, and unplanned outage, Tidewater Renewables' remains on track to achieve its full year maintenance capital guidance of approximately $8.0 million to $10.0 million, primarily related to the planned turnaround activities at the HDRD Complex during the third quarter of 2025.

ABOUT TIDEWATER RENEWABLES

Tidewater Renewables is an energy transition company. The Corporation is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, primarily renewable diesel. The Corporation was created in response to the growing demand for renewable fuels in North America and to capitalize on its potential to efficiently turn a wide variety of renewable feedstocks (such as tallow, used cooking oil, distillers corn oil, soybean oil, canola oil and other biomasses) into low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables' objective is to become a leading Canadian renewable fuel producer. The Corporation is pursuing this objective through the ownership, development, and operation of clean fuels projects and related infrastructure, that utilize existing proven technologies. Additional information relating to Tidewater Renewables is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.tidewater-renewables.com.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Throughout this press release and in other materials disclosed by the Corporation, Tidewater Renewables uses a number of non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. The intent of non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP ratios is to provide additional useful information to investors and analysts. These non-GAAP financial measures and ratios do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. As such, these measures should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Except as otherwise indicated, these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios will be calculated and disclosed on a consistent basis from period to period. Specific adjusting items may only be relevant in certain periods. For more information with respect to the Corporation's non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures see the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of Tidewater Renewables' MD&A which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation are Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as income (or loss) before finance costs, taxes, depreciation, share-based compensation, unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts, transaction costs, and other items considered non-recurring in nature, plus the Corporation's proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA in its equity investments.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to set objectives, make operating and capital investment decisions, monitor debt covenants and assess performance. Tidewater Renewables also believes Adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors, lending institutions and others to evaluate the financial performance of the Corporation. From time to time, the Corporation issues guidance on this key measure. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a relevant measure in this press release and the MD&A to assist analysts and readers in assessing the performance of the Corporation as seen from management's perspective. Investors should be cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net (loss) income, net cash provided by operating activities or other measures of financial results determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of the Corporation's performance and may not be comparable to companies with similar calculations.

The following table reconciles net loss, the nearest GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net (loss) income $ (974) $ (367,116) $ 17,307 $ (354,461)

Deferred income tax recovery

-

(118,745)

-

(114,904)

Depreciation

5,654

5,610

13,471

24,508

Finance costs and other

5,613

13,483

16,243

33,138

Share-based compensation

104

394

659

281

Unrealized gain on derivative contracts

(2,414)

(13,268)

(25,573)

(13,585)

Loss (gain) on warrant liability revaluation

3,412

(1,770)

6,168

(2,715)

Transaction costs

-

1,532

194

1,537

Non-recurring expenses

78

325

641

2,992

Loss on sale of assets

-

491,028

-

491,028

Impairment expense

-

801

-

801

Adjustment to share of profit from equity accounted investments

4,996

1,356

517

(150)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,469 $ 13,630 $ 29,627 $ 68,470



Distributable Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital plus transaction costs, non-recurring expenses, and after any expenditures that use cash from operations. Changes in non-cash working capital are excluded from the determination of distributable cash flow because they are primarily the result of seasonal fluctuations or other temporary changes, and are generally funded with short-term debt or cash flows from operating activities. Maintenance capital expenditures, including turnarounds, are deducted from distributable cash flow as they are ongoing recurring expenditures which are funded from operating cash flows. Transaction costs are added back as they vary significantly quarter to quarter based on the Corporation's acquisition and disposition activity. Distributable cash flow also excludes non-recurring transactions that do not reflect Tidewater Renewables' ongoing operations.

Management believes distributable cash flow is a useful metric for investors when assessing the amount of cash flow generated from the Corporation's normal operations. These cash flows are relevant to the Corporation's ability to internally fund growth projects, alter its capital structure, or distribute returns to shareholders.

The following table reconciles net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the nearest GAAP measure, to distributable cash flow:



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 13,648 $ 3,134 $ 34,177 $ 76,086 Add (deduct):















Changes in non-cash working capital

(5,015)

8,256

(16,977)

(12,997) Transaction costs

-

1,532

194

1,537 Non-recurring expenses

78

325

641

2,992 Interest and financing charges

(3,585)

(5,877)

(11,119)

(22,522) Payment of lease liabilities

(1,723)

(1,748)

(5,246)

(5,250) Maintenance capital

(5,200)

(1,134)

(7,467)

(2,251) Distributable cash flow $ (1,797) $ 4,488 $ (5,797) $ 37,595

Growth capital expenditures will generally be funded from net cash provided by operating activities, sales of capital emission credits and proceeds from additional debt or equity, as required.

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

The Corporation uses the following non-GAAP financial ratios to present aspects of its financial performance or financial position.

Distributable cash flow per common share (basic and diluted)

Distributable cash flow per common share is calculated as distributable cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, over the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Management believes that distributable cash flow per common share provides investors an indicator of funds generated from the business that could be allocated to each shareholder's equity position.



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share information) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Distributable cash flow $ (1,797) $ 4,488 $ (5,797) $ 37,595 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

36,412

35,109

36,404

34,912 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

36,412

35,848

37,094

36,066 Distributable cash flow per share – basic $ (0.05) $ 0.13 $ (0.16) $ 1.08 Distributable cash flow per share – diluted $ (0.05) $ 0.13 $ (0.16) $ 1.04

Capital Management Measures

Net Debt

Net debt is used by the Corporation to monitor its capital structure and financing requirements. It is also used as a measure of the Corporation's overall financial strength. Net debt is defined as amounts owing under the senior credit facility and second lien credit facility, less cash.

Net debt excludes working capital, lease liabilities and derivative contracts as the Corporation monitors its capital structure based on net debt to Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table reconciles net debt:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Senior Credit Facility $ 10,000 $ 20,896 Senior Lien Credit Facility

183,930

175,000 Cash

(2,042)

(44) Net debt $ 191,888 $ 195,852

Supplementary Financial Measures

Growth Capital

Growth capital expenditures are defined as expenditures which are recoverable, incrementally increase cash flow or the earning potential of assets, expand the capacity of current operations, or significantly extend the life of existing assets. This measure can be used by investors to assess the Corporation's discretionary capital spending.

Maintenance Capital

Maintenance capital expenditures are generally defined as expenditures that support and/or maintain the current capacity, cash flow or earning potential of existing assets without the characteristic benefits associated with growth capital expenditures. These expenditures include major inspections and overhaul costs that are required on a periodic basis. This measure can be used by investors to assess the Corporation's non-discretionary capital spending.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of Tidewater Renewables based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "forecast", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "projection", "outlook" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Corporation believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, but not limited to, the following:

the Government of Canada's intention to introduce the Biofuels Production Incentive, the expected program parameters and the effect of the program on the Corporation;

the percentage of forecasted production subject to offtake agreements;

growth in contracted offtake volumes in 2026;

the percentage of forecasted production expected to be sold inclusive of associated emission credits;

the sale of renewable diesel production into the spot market;

the expected timing of installation of repaired equipment at the HDRD Complex;

the expected timing for the return to full capacity at the HDRD Complex following the unplanned outage;

the Corporation's view of regulatory developments in the low-carbon fuels sector; the development of the proposed SAF project, including the timing of a final investment decision and the pursuit of long-term offtake agreements in relation thereto;

the receipt of emission credits as a result of completing the milestones outlined in the amended initiative agreement, including the timing thereof;

the Corporation's expectations of average throughput at the HDRD Complex for 2025; and

expectations regarding the Corporation's capital program for 2025.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions which management of the Corporation believes to be reasonable, the Corporation cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Corporation has made assumptions regarding, but not limited to:

Tidewater Renewables' ability to execute on its business plan;

general economic and industry trends;

operating assumptions relating to the Corporation's projects;

expectations around level of output from the Corporation's projects, including assumptions relating to feedstock supply levels;

the ownership and operation of Tidewater Renewables' business;

regulatory risks;

future commodity and renewable energy prices;

sustained or growing demand for renewable fuels;

the ability for the Corporation to successfully turn a wide variety of renewable feedstocks into low carbon fuels;

the ability of the Corporation to successfully execute offtake agreements with respect to expected production;

the effect of increasingly stringent carbon intensity reduction targets on obligated parties' operations and the emission credit market;

the credit-worthiness of counterparties;

the Corporation's future debt levels, financial stability, future debt reduction initiatives, and its ability to repay its debt when due;

the Corporation's ability to continue to satisfy the terms and conditions of its credit facilities;

the continued availability of the Corporation's credit facilities;

the Corporation's ability to obtain additional debt and/or equity financing on satisfactory terms;

the Corporation's ability to manage liquidity by working with its current capital providers and other sources and through the sale of emissions credits and renewable diesel;

the market, demand and pricing for emissions credits;

foreign currency, exchange, inflation and interest rate risks; and

the other assumptions set forth in the Corporation's most recent annual information form available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Corporation's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors including, but not limited to:

changes in supply and demand for, and the pricing of low carbon products and emissions credits;

general economic, political, market and business conditions, including fluctuations in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, supply chain pressures, inflation, stock market volatility and supply/demand trends;

risks and liabilities inherent in the operations related to renewable energy production, including the lack of operating history and risks associated with forecasting future performance;

competition for, among other things, third-party capital, acquisition opportunities, requests for proposals, materials, equipment, labour and skilled personnel;

risks related to the environment and changing environmental laws in relation to the operations conducted with the Corporation's capital projects;

actions by joint venture partners or other partners which hold interests in certain of the Corporation's assets;

reliance on key relationships and agreements;

losses of key customers;

construction and engineering variables associated with capital projects, including the availability of contractors, engineering and construction services, accuracy of estimates and schedules, and the performance of contractors;

effects of weather conditions (such severe weather or catastrophic events including, but not limited to, fires, floods, lightning, earthquakes, extreme cold weather, storms or explosions);

reputational risks;

the Corporation's reliance on key personnel;

technology and security risks, including cybersecurity;

potential losses stemming from any disruptions in production, including work stoppages or other labour difficulties, or disruptions in the transportation network on which the Corporation is reliant;

technical and processing problems, including the availability of equipment and access to properties;

failure to realize the anticipated benefits of dispositions and capital projects; and

the other risks set forth in the Corporation's most recent annual information form available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The foregoing lists are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors which could affect the Corporation's operations or financial results are set forth in the Corporation's most recent annual information form, its MD&A and in other documents on file with the Canadian Securities regulatory Administrators available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Management of the Corporation has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this press release in order to provide holders of common shares in the capital of the Corporation with a more complete perspective on the Corporation's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Corporation's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do occur, what benefits the Corporation will derive from them. Readers are therefore cautioned that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive, and they should not unduly rely on the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Tidewater Renewables does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities law. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Further information about factors affecting forward-looking statements and management's assumptions and analysis thereof is available in the Corporation's most recent annual information form and other filings made by the Corporation with Canadian provincial securities commissions available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The financial outlook information contained in this press release is based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and proposed courses of action, based on management's assessment of the relevant information currently available. Additionally, the financial outlook information contained in this press release is subject to the risk factors described above in respect of forward-looking information generally as well as any other specific assumptions and risk factors in relation to such financial outlook noted in this press release. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that the financial outlook information contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. The financial outlook information contained in this press release was approved by management as of the date hereof and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Tidewater Renewables' current expectations and plans for the future.

