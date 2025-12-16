TIDEWATER RENEWABLES LTD. COMPLETES PLANNED OUTAGE AT ITS RENEWABLE DIESEL REFINERY AND RETURNS TO FULL CAPACITY

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Tidewater Renewables Ltd. ("Tidewater Renewables" or the "Corporation") (TSX: LCFS) is pleased to announce that it has safely completed the planned seven-day outage to reinstall the repaired component at the Corporation's renewable diesel and renewable hydrogen complex (the "HDRD Complex") located in Prince George, British Columbia.

As previously disclosed, the HDRD Complex experienced a short, unplanned outage from October 15, 2025 to October 29, 2025 due to an identified equipment anomaly. The issue was temporarily repaired and the affected component was sent offsite to be rebuilt. With the temporary repair in place, utilization averaged approximately 2,250 bbl/d from November 1, 2025 until the commencement of the planned outage on December 6, 2025.

During the planned outage, the temporary repair was removed and the rebuilt component was safely installed. The outage was completed on December 12, 2025 and utilization at the HDRD Complex has steadily increased back to full capacity of 3,000 bbl/day.

ABOUT TIDEWATER RENEWABLES

Tidewater Renewables is a multi-faceted, energy transition company. The Corporation is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. The Corporation was created in response to the growing demand for renewable fuels in North America and to capitalize on its potential to efficiently turn a wide variety of renewable feedstocks (such as canola oil, soybean oil, used cooking oil, distillers corn oil, tallow, and other biomasses) into low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables' objective is to become a leading Canadian renewable fuel producer. The Corporation is pursuing this objective through the ownership, development, and operation of clean fuels projects and related infrastructure, that utilize existing proven technologies. Additional information relating to Tidewater Renewables is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.tidewater-renewables.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "project", "would", "could", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied on.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Corporation's focus on the production of low carbon fuels and the Corporation's objective to become a leading Canadian renewable fuel producer.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions which management of the Corporation believes to be reasonable, the Corporation cannot assure shareholders, investors or other parties that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent expectations as of the date of this press release and are subject to change after such date. However, the Corporation is under no obligation (and the Corporation expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter any statements containing forward-looking information, the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Corporation has made assumptions regarding the demand for renewable fuels in North America and the Corporation's ability to turn a wide variety of renewable feedstocks into low carbon fuels.

In addition, the Corporation is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. Such risks and uncertainties include the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its most recent management's discussion and analysis.

All the forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by the cautionary statements herein. Further information about factors affecting forward-looking statements and management's assumptions and analysis thereof is available in filings made by the Corporation with Canadian securities commissions available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Jeremy Baines, Chief Executive Officer, Tidewater Renewables Ltd.; Ian Quartly, Chief Financial Officer, Tidewater Renewables Ltd.