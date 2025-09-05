TIDEWATER RENEWABLES LTD. WELCOMES THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA'S SUPPORT FOR THE CANADIAN BIOFUELS SECTOR

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Tidewater Renewables Ltd. ("Tidewater Renewables" or the "Corporation") (TSX: LCFS), owner of Canada's first renewable diesel refinery, welcomes the Government of Canada's announcement of a new Biofuels Production Incentive and support for the Canadian biofuels sector.

On September 5th, 2025, the Government of Canada announced that it intends to introduce a new Biofuels Production Incentive, a time-limited production incentive which will provide over $370 million over two years to support the stability and resiliency of domestic producers of biodiesel and renewable diesel. The Biofuels Production Incentive is expected to be provided on a per litre basis to eligible Canadian producers of biodiesel and renewable diesel and is expected to be available from January 2026 to December 2027 for up to 300 million litres per facility. Further details about the Biofuels Production Incentive are expected from Natural Resources Canada in the coming weeks.

The Corporation's renewable diesel refinery in Prince George, British Columbia is expected to produce between 150 million and 170 million litres per year during 2026 and 2027. This anticipated production positions the Corporation to benefit from the announced program and is expected to support improved cash flow and returns over the eligible period.

The Government of Canada also announced its intention to make targeted amendments to the Clean Fuel Regulations, and to work with provinces and territories to explore a more complementary approach to ensure the domestic low-carbon fuels industry thrives now and in the future.

"We are grateful for the support from the Government of Canada in levelling the playing field for Canadian renewable fuel producers and assisting Canada's canola producers, who are critical feedstock suppliers to the Corporation's renewable diesel facility. Once implemented, the measures announced today are expected to help support a competitive future for the Canadian renewable fuels industry and support the Corporation's future profitability and liquidity," said Jeremy Baines, Chief Executive Officer of Tidewater Renewables.

ABOUT TIDEWATER RENEWABLES

Tidewater Renewables is a multi-faceted, energy transition company. The Corporation is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. The Corporation was created in response to the growing demand for renewable fuels in North America and to capitalize on its potential to efficiently turn a wide variety of renewable feedstocks (such as canola oil, soybean oil, used cooking oil, distillers corn oil, tallow, and other biomasses) into low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables' objective is to become a leading Canadian renewable fuel producer. The Corporation is pursuing this objective through the ownership, development, and operation of clean fuels projects and related infrastructure, that utilize existing proven technologies. Additional information relating to Tidewater Renewables is available on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca and at www.tidewater-renewables.com.

