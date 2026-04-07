SUDBURY, ON, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Tickets are now on sale for the 5th annual BEV In‑Depth Conference, taking place Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Cambrian College in Greater Sudbury, Ontario.

BEV In-Depth Conference 2026 (CNW Group/City of Greater Sudbury)

This year's conference will focus on Transforming the Critical Minerals Value Chain, bringing together more than 250 leaders across mining, automotive, defence, mineral processing, battery technology, clean energy, academia and government. The event will explore the urgent need to strengthen domestic critical minerals mining and processing, examine emerging opportunities in the defence sector, build resilient supply chains and advance the mines‑to‑battery‑electric economy.

"As demand grows for secure and sustainable critical minerals supply chains, the work happening here in Greater Sudbury is helping power Canada's economic sovereignty and support our allies around the world," said Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre. "We are proud to host this conference and welcome you to join leaders and be a part of the conversation and partnerships that are shaping a stronger critical minerals value chain."

The speaker lineup brings together prominent leaders shaping Canada's critical minerals and electrification landscape. Serving as Conference Chair, Dr. Nadia Mykytczuk, president and CEO of MIRARCO and executive director of Laurentian University's Goodman School of Mines, will guide the day's discussions.

The opening keynote will be delivered by Dr. Heather Exner‑Pirot, who will offer insights into Canada's role in the shifting geopolitics of critical minerals. A featured panel on building a sovereign critical minerals value chain will include Jeff Gaulin of Vale Base Metals, Greg Da Re of Frontier Lithium, Amanda Wilson of Natural Resources Canada and Abigail Hunter of the SAFE Center for Critical Minerals Strategy, with moderation by Deirdra Tindale, vice-president at Crestview Strategy and host of The Mining and Minerals Show.

More speakers and sessions will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information and to get your tickets for the 2026 BEV In‑Depth Conference, visit: bevindepth.ca.

Sponsorship opportunities are also open for businesses and organizations interested in positioning themselves as a leader in the transition to electrification, and signal their commitment to a sustainable, ethical, and domestic critical minerals ecosystem. Those interested can view the sponsorship package here: bevindepth.ca/sponsors.

This year's conference is also an anchor event of Mining the Future Week, a week dedicated to advancing conversations, collaboration and innovation across the mining industry.

Past BEV In‑Depth conferences have centred on a "Mines to Mobility" theme, highlighting the pathway from mineral extraction to electric vehicle manufacturing. As economic conditions and geopolitical pressures continue to evolve, this year's focus broadens to the transformation of the entire critical minerals value chain including emerging opportunities in energy storage and defence uses, while maintaining the strong upstream and downstream emphasis central to previous years.

The 5th BEV In‑Depth Conference is presented by Cambrian College, the Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation (CEMI), the City of Greater Sudbury, the Electric Vehicle Society, Frontier Lithium, Laurentian University and NORCAT, and in partnership with Electric Autonomy Canada and MineConnect.

SOURCE City of Greater Sudbury

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