SUDBURY, ON, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - The City of Greater Sudbury closed 2025 with steady economic momentum, supported by major industrial investment, continued health care recruitment efforts, strong construction activity and a successful year for film and tourism.

"Greater Sudbury continues to demonstrate steady, positive growth," said Mayor Paul Lefebvre. "The progress we're seeing in 2025 reflects the work our community and Council have undertaken to build on our strengths, adapt to change, and position Greater Sudbury for long-term economic stability and opportunity. We're proud of the momentum we've created together and look forward to carrying it forward in 2026."

One of the most significant announcements of the year was Sandvik's $85.1-million investment in a new manufacturing facility in Greater Sudbury. The year also marked key milestones in the City's Transformation Project, including the construction kickoff of the event centre and the cultural hub.

Construction activity remained strong throughout the year, with $597 million in total construction permit value issued across the residential, commercial, industrial and institutional sectors. Development activity included permits for 625 new housing units, as well as 71 permits issued for large projects each valued at more than $1 million.

The City continued its focus on health care recruitment, welcoming 14 new family physicians and 24 new specialists to the community. Several new and expanded health care facilities also opened during the year, helping to strengthen local health care capacity and services.

The film and television sector remained an important contributor to the local economy, with 21 productions in Greater Sudbury over 385 filming days, generating $16 million in direct local spending. Production activity supported local employment and continued to position Greater Sudbury as a competitive filming location in northern Ontario.

Tourism and major events also contributed to economic activity in 2025, including the successful hosting of the Ontario 55+ Summer Games. The event welcomed participants, officials and visitors from across the province, generating local spending, supporting area businesses and showcasing Greater Sudbury as a host city for large-scale sporting events.

The City's Economic Bulletin is released twice each year, with a six-month update covering January to June and a year-end report providing a full overview of economic activity from January to December. The 2025 year-end Economic Bulletin is available at investsudbury.ca.

