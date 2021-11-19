Tickets for the FORMULA 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2022 to go on sale on December 6, 2021.

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Following a two-year absence from the Formula 1 World Championship, the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix is thrilled to announce that fans will be able to purchase tickets for the 2022 edition which will be held on June 17-18-19 of next year, as of Monday, December 6 2021.

''It has been over two years since we have welcomed fans at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve and we cannot wait to host them again in 2022 after what seems like an eternity. We would like to thank our public health authorities with whom we have worked closely to ensure we offer a safe environment for everyone involved.'' – Francois Dumontier, President and CEO of the F1GPCanada.

Fans who wish to purchase tickets can do so by visiting the event's website gpcanada.ca or by calling the ticketing office at 514-350-0000 between 9h am and 9h pm from Monday to Friday or on weekends between 9h am and 5h pm.

A Montreal-based Canadian company, Octane Racing Group is the promoter of FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DU CANADA through an agreement made with Formula One Administration Limited and Formula 1 World Championship Limited (which, together, hold the commercial rights to F1) until 2031.

SOURCE FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DU CANADA

For further information: Sandrine Garneau- Le Bel, Directrice Communications & Marketing, FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DU CANADA, 438-392-9649

