OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is opening a representative office in Canada to intensify cooperation with local stakeholders and strengthen its local presence. This step underscores thyssenkrupp Marine Systems' ambition to focus its work on the needs of the Canadian Navy.

The opening of the office in Ottawa marks an important milestone in the 212CD project for Canada. In view of the changing global security situation, international relations are of crucial importance. The new location will enable even closer cooperation with existing and potential customers in order to optimally meet the specific requirements of the Canadian Navy.

'Our representative office in Canada has the potential to become a hub for North America in the long term. We want to raise our profile and underline our commitment beyond our project plans – because we are here to stay: we are not just interested in a contract – we are interested in a long-term strategic partnership with Canada,' explains Oliver Burkhard, CEO of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems. 'We are seeing growing international demand for modern, reliable system solutions and are convinced that the 212CD-Class can play a key role here,' he adds.

A look at the current projects makes it clear that the production of the existing 212CD submarines for Germany and Norway is on schedule. At the end of 2024, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems received an order extension for four submarines from Germany. In international business, too, the recent signing of a contract for two additional submarines for Singapore underscores thyssenkrupp Marine Systems' strong position and contributes to the current increase in the order book to around €18 billion.

Norway and Canada have identical intended uses and areas of operation for the 212CD. In addition, the 212CD can be integrated into global security missions at bilateral, multinational and NATO level in various environments.

About thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is one of the world's leading naval companies with more than 8,000 employees at three shipyards in Kiel, Wismar and Itajaí (Brazil), and with locations worldwide. The company is active as a systems supplier for submarines and naval surface vessels as well as for maritime electronics and security technologies. Around 3,300 employees work at the Kiel site, making it the largest shipyard location in Germany. 185 years of history and the constant striving for improvement allow the company to set new standards time and time again. thyssenkrupp Marine Systems offers its customers worldwide tailored solutions to meet the highly complex challenges of a changing world. The driving forces behind this innovative energy are the company's employees, who shape the future of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems with passion and commitment every day.

