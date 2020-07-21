thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada receives National Champion Award from Cystic Fibrosis Canada

The National Champion Award recognizes companies that have provided exceptional leadership and financial support of Cystic Fibrosis Canada at the national level

Since 2017, thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada has raised more than CA$360,000 while surpassing its annual goal of CA$100,000 every year

During this period, fundraising efforts have been spearheaded by thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada Community Events Coordinator, Meaghan Addante , who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF) when she was seven months old

TORONTO, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- Cystic Fibrosis Canada has selected thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada as the 2019 recipient of its prestigious National Champion Award. The National Champion Award recognizes service groups, corporations, companies and businesses that have a presence in at least three regions and have provided exceptional leadership and/or financial support for Cystic Fibrosis Canada at the national level.

In 2019, thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada raised CA$113,322 for Cystic Fibrosis Canada, representing the third year in a row the vertical transportation leader had surpassed CA$100,000.

"The fight to end CF is one that we are proud to be fighting alongside so many great individuals and organizations like Cystic Fibrosis Canada," said Blaine Coupal, CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada. "We are deeply humbled and grateful to receive this honor as it recognizes the incredible efforts of our entire organization throughout Canada."

In 2017, thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada selected Cystic Fibrosis Canada as its charity of choice, and set a first-year fundraising goal of CA$20,000. On October 25, 2017, thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada presented a cheque to Cystic Fibrosis Canada for more than CA$105,000, five times its original goal.

"I'd like to extend my thanks and immense gratitude to everyone at thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada and their community. Their continued hard work and dedication is helping Canadians with CF live longer and healthier lives," said Kelly Grover, President and CEO, Cystic Fibrosis Canada. "With the generosity of donors and partners, like thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada, Cystic Fibrosis Canada is able to push forward to advance research and care, and to provide access to life-changing CF medications. Together, we're changing lives."

Since 2017, thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada has raised more than CA$360,000. Cystic fibrosis is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting Canadian children and young adults – it is estimated one in every 3,600 children born in Canada have CF. This includes thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada's Community Events Coordinator, Meaghan Addante, who was diagnosed with CF when she was seven months old.

Meaghan serves as the company's Cystic Fibrosis Ambassador and has helped coordinate many of the fundraising activities undertaken by the company, including bake sales, raffles, curling bonspiels, bowling events, golf tournaments and art contests.

"Meaghan is the embodiment of strength and courage and is truly an inspiration to anyone that is lucky enough to know her," continued Coupal.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada is one the world's top three charitable organizations committed to finding a cure for Cystic fibrosis and is an internationally recognized leader in advancing CF research and clinical care. Cystic Fibrosis Canada invests more funding in life-saving CF research and care than any other non-governmental agency in Canada. Since 1960, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has invested more than $261 million in leading research, care and advocacy, resulting in one of the world's highest estimated median age of survival for Canadians living with CF.

For more information, visit www.cysticfibrosis.ca.

To view Cystic Fibrosis Canada's video profile of thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada, click here.

To view fundraising pictures from 2019, click here (credit: thyssenkrupp Elevator).

