thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada further strengthens its robust service platform with the addition of the International Technical Services Centre

The International Technical Services (ITS) Centre, formerly known as the Engineering Centre, will expand Canada's capabilities to support and maintain equipment from other OEMs and third parties

The multimillion-dollar investment in the ITS Centre caps off a big summer for thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada that included a key acquisition and corporate citizenship award

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ -- thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada has transformed its state-of-the-art Engineering Centre, located at 270 Finchdene Square in Scarborough, Ontario, into the International Technical Services (ITS) Centre to further support its ability to maintain and service competitor units.

Since its inception 20 years ago, ITS has provided third-party maintenance support for elevators and escalators throughout the U.S. Now, that expertise and support is coming to Canada, further strengthening thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada's robust service platform.

"By transforming our Engineering Centre into the ITS Centre, we are not only addressing one of the key service challenges in the industry, but once again demonstrating that building owners and managers can confidently count on thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada to provide the highest level of customer care and service support, regardless of who manufactured their vertical transportation systems," says Blaine Coupal, CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada.

Previously, the Engineering Centre – the only one of its kind in Canada – was home to new installation and modernization engineering, Canadian board repair, elevator simulators, a customer showroom and a parts warehouse. Hundreds of service technicians and sales personnel have been trained at the Engineering Centre every year since the $3 million facility opened in 2017.

The new ITS Centre will enhance those services by adding frontline field engineering phone and onsite support, specialized support services, additional technical training and documentation, diagnostic and specialty tools, board and drive repair, as well as new product support and collaboration. ITS will also provide the same services for competitors' elevators and escalators.

Last year, the Engineering Centre went through an expansion, bringing its construction and modernization teams, as well as one branch, under its roof. More than 30 employees relocated, bringing the total number of employees at the Engineering Centre to 87.

"Our investment in the ITS Centre further reinforces the commitment we've made to our customers throughout North America, and that is to provide them with a level of service that is unmatched in our industry," says Kevin Lavallee, President and CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator North America. "The ITS Centre will serve as a symbol of that commitment, as will the Innovation and Qualification Center, which is the cornerstone of our new North American headquarters in Atlanta. This mecca of engineering excellence will play a key role in helping us transform the vertical transportation industry, and we look forward to welcoming our customers, partners and the community when it opens next year."

While ITS remote support personnel are spread out throughout North America, the core functions will be located at thyssenkrupp Elevator's new North American headquarters in Atlanta. The three-building headquarters will feature the Innovation and Qualification Center (IQC), which will include a 420-foot-tall test tower. The elevator test tower will be the tallest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere upon completion in 2021. ITS core functions will reside in the IQC and Corporate Headquarters (CHQ) buildings starting in 2022.

In July 2020, thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada purchased Winnipeg Elevator Group and also received the National Champion Award from Cystic Fibrosis Canada. And now the ITS Centre service enhancement caps off a busy summer for the vertical transportation leader.

For more information on the ITS Centre or to schedule a visit, contact your local thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada representative.

To view photos of the Engineering Centre, click here.

About us:

thyssenkrupp Elevator

With customers in over 100 countries served by more than 50,000 employees, thyssenkrupp Elevator achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2018/2019. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive network that guarantees closeness to customers. After building its position as one of the world's leading elevator companies in a mere 40 years' time, thyssenkrupp Elevator became an independent company in August 2020. The company's most important business line is its service business, with approximately 1.4 million units under maintenance and over 24,000 service technicians globally. The product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for state-of-the-art skyscrapers – such as One World Trade Center in New York. In addition, it also consists of escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts, as well as tailored service solutions such as MAX, the industry's first predictive maintenance solution – thus covering a broad spectrum of urban mobility.

